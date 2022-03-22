Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Passes Away at age 60

Tarrian LaShun Pace, an acclaimed gospel vocalist, and songwriter has passed away, 11 Alive.com reports. She was 60.

Her management along with her sister Lydia Pace confirmed that her passing was due to organ failure after being on dialysis for five years while she waited for a new kidney.

“It is with deep sorrow the Pace family announces the transition of #LashunPace. Official details forthcoming,” the statement from the family read.

A native of Atlanta, Pace first arrived on the gospel scene in the mid-70s. She became a gospel superstar performing with her eight sisters as a member of The Anointed Pace Singers.

Outside of the family group, Pace reemerged as an in-demand solo performer and released several successful albums such as Shekinah Glory, Just Because God Said It, and God Is Faithful.

Her signature song “I Know I’ve Been Changed” which was released in 1990, became an instant gospel classic featuring LaShun’s soul-stirring vocals.

Pace co-starred as the “Angel of Mercy” in the 1992 film Leap Of Faith starring comedian Steve Martin and in musicals such as David E. Talbert’s A Fool and His Money.

In 2003, Pace authored an autobiography For My Good But For His Glory in which she candidly opened up about some of her darkest times including the death of her first-born daughter, Xenia.

Pace was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007. Her hit “Act Like You Know” became one of the latest trends on TikTok.

The Anointed Pace Sisters were honored in their hometown of Atlanta at the 16th Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards in 2015.

LaShun’s passing marks the third loss for the family over the last two years. Bettie Ann Pace, the matriarch of the family, passed away in 2020 and Duranice Pace, the oldest of the sisters, passed away last year.

She is survived her daughter and her seven sisters.

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of LaShun Pace.