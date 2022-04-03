Winners From the 2022 Grammy Awards

Music’s biggest night is in full swing and the well-deserved awards have already started to roll in. Our favorite celebrities have already set it off on the red carpet as we prepare to celebrate the greatest musical achievements of the past year. Although the televised show that fans are looking forward to does not air until tonight at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT, many artists have begun to receive Grammys for their bodies of work.

Tune into EBONY.com and on our social media platforms for all of your 64th annual Grammy Award updates. Here is a running list of the award winners from this evening:

Song of the Year

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Record of the Year

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Album of the Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Subconsciously,” Black Coffee

Best Music Film

Summer Of Soul, (Various Artists) Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

Best R&B Performance

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Fight for You,” H.E.R.

Best R&B Song

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Progressive R&B Album

Table for Two, Lucky Daye

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Hurricane,” Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day

Best Rap Album

Call Me if You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

Best R&B Album

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Never Lost,” CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans, and Mitch Wong, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

Best American Roots Song

“Cry,” Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Best Global Music Album

Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo

Best Spoken Word Album

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis, Don Cheadle

Best Music Video

“Freedom,” (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.