|Best Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards|Winners From the 2022 Grammy Awards|The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2022 Grammy Awards|Georgia Senate Votes to Limit Discussions on Race in Public Schools|10 Books to Strengthen Your Faith and Uplift You Through Challenging Times|Will Packer Reveals That He Stopped Will Smith From Being Removed From the Oscars After Slapping Chris Rock|Women of the White House: Director of the United States Domestic Policy Council Susan Rice|Will Smith Resigns From the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences After Chris Rock Slap|A Preview of the 2022 Grammy Awards|Eddie Murphy in Talks to Play George Clinton in Biopic

Winners From the 2022 Grammy Awards

QuestLove, winner of Best Music Film Grammy Award this year. Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Music’s biggest night is in full swing and the well-deserved awards have already started to roll in. Our favorite celebrities have already set it off on the red carpet as we prepare to celebrate the greatest musical achievements of the past year. Although the televised show that fans are looking forward to does not air until tonight at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT, many artists have begun to receive Grammys for their bodies of work.

Tune into EBONY.com and on our social media platforms for all of your 64th annual Grammy Award updates. Here is a running list of the award winners from this evening:

Song of the Year

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Record of the Year

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Album of the Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Subconsciously,” Black Coffee

Best Music Film

Summer Of Soul, (Various Artists) Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

Best R&B Performance

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Fight for You,” H.E.R.

Best R&B Song

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Progressive R&B Album

Table for Two, Lucky Daye

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Hurricane,” Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day

Best Rap Album

Call Me if You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

Best R&B Album

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Never Lost,” CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans, and Mitch Wong, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

Best American Roots Song

“Cry,” Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Best Global Music Album

Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo

Best Spoken Word Album

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis, Don Cheadle

Best Music Video

“Freedom,” (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.