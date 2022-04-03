Winners From the 2022 Grammy Awards

Music’s biggest night is in full swing and the well-deserved awards have already started to roll in. Our favorite celebrities have already set it off on the red carpet as we prepare to celebrate the greatest musical achievements of the past year. Although the televised show that fans are looking forward to does not air until tonight at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT, many artists have begun to receive Grammys for their bodies of work.
Tune into EBONY.com and on our social media platforms for all of your 64th annual Grammy Award updates. Here is a running list of the award winners from this evening:
Song of the Year
“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Record of the Year
“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Album of the Year
We Are, Jon Batiste
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
“Subconsciously,” Black Coffee
Best Music Film
Summer Of Soul, (Various Artists) Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers
Best R&B Performance
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Fight for You,” H.E.R.
Best R&B Song
“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Best Rap Performance
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Progressive R&B Album
Table for Two, Lucky Daye
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Hurricane,” Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day
Best Rap Album
Call Me if You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
Best R&B Album
Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Never Lost,” CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans, and Mitch Wong, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans
Best American Roots Performance
“Cry,” Jon Batiste
Best American Roots Song
“Cry,” Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
Best Global Music Album
Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo
Best Spoken Word Album
Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis, Don Cheadle
Best Music Video
“Freedom,” (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.