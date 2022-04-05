H.E.R. Announces 2022 ‘Back of My Mind’ Tour Dates

After setting the Grammy stage on fire last weekend with epic performance that featured Lenny Kravitz, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis, and Travis Barker, multiple-Grammy and Oscar award winner H.E.R. will kick off the first date of her 19-city “Back Of My Mind” tour at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles today, Tuesday, April 5th.

At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, H.E.R. added to her trophy collection by winning Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Fight For You,” the same song that won her an Oscar last year for the movie Judas and the Black Messiah. Now, she’s looking forward to bringing her next-level vocals, impeccable musicianship and undeniable energy to her adoring fans.

In an interview with EBONY last year, H.E.R. spoke about returning to performing after quarantining during the pandemic.

“It has been the most amazing thing ever,” she said. It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been through so much the past year and a half, but there’s nothing like that connection that you have with an audience. I love performing, I love the stage, and it’s not the same without the people. I’m so thankful to be back.”

The “Back Of My Mind” tour will coincide with her first stadium dates for the sold-out Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour.

In addition to her role as L’Oréal Paris’ global ambassador, H.E.R. is slated to appear as Squeak in the musical fit adaption of The Color Purple.

Tickets “Back Of My Mind” tour are still available at ticketmaster.com.

Back Of My Mind Tour Dates:

4/5 (Tue) – YouTube Theater (Los Angeles, CA)

4/8 (Fri) – Waikiki Shell (Honolulu, HI)

4/14 (Thur) – WAMU Theater (Seattle, WA)

4/16 (Sat) – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center (Portland, OR)

4/19 (Tue) – Bellco Theatre (Denver, CO)

4/21 (Thurs) – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park (Austin, TX)

4/24 (Sun) – Champions Square (New Orleans, LA)

4/26 (Tues) – The Andrew J Brady Music Center (Cincinnati, OH)

4/29 (Fri) – The Armory (Minneapolis, MN)

5/1 (Sun) – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (Indianapolis, IN)

5/3 (Tue) – Starlight Theatre (Kansas City, MO)

5/4 (Wed) – Saint Louis Music Park (St. Louis, MO)

6/2 (Thu) – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (Bridgeport, CT)

6/7 (Tues) – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion (Portsmouth, VA)

6/10 (Fri) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion (Wilmington, NC)

6/12 (Sun) – Daily’s Place (Jacksonville, FL)

6/21 (Tue) – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater (Tuscaloosa, AL)

6/23 (Thurs) – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (Charlotte, NC)

6/24 (Fri) – Red Hat Amphitheater (Raleigh, NC)