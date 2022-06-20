H.E.R.’s Multi-Hyphenate Moves

EBONY’s June cover star Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, known as H.E.R. truly a jack of all trades, beautifully mastering everything she touches. An extremely talented singer, songwriter, musician, there is nothing she can’t do. The superstar with the stunna shades carries a bevy of titles behind her name and works hard to ensure that they are all handled with style and grace.

From adding acting to modeling to her resume, the songstress continues to spread her wings. Here is a round-up of some of her multi-hyphenate moves:

HER X DIFF Eyewear Sunglasses Collaboration

Known for her gorgeous yet mysterious eyewear, H.E.R. released a line of sunglasses with DIFF, a charitable eyewear company whose socially conscious mission promotes the donation of reading glasses to those in need globally. To date, DIFF has donated over 1,400,000 pairs of reading glasses.

HER X DIFF Eyewear, Paradise Black Grey Mirror Sunglasses, $69, diffeyewear.com. Image: Diff Charitable Eyewear

Lights On Music Festival

One of the youngest artist to curate a major musical festival, Lights On Festival has been held in H.E.R.’s home of the Bay Area since 2019. Primarily an R&B centric live music event, the festival has boasted a lineup of phenomenal artists such as Mariah Carey, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox and many, many more.

Songwriting 101 Course With Studio

H.E.R.’s songs give us all the feels so it’s no wonder that Apple named her Songwriter of the Year at the 3rd Annual Apple Music Awards. In collaboration with on-demand creative platform Studio, H.E.R. released a 30 days course to teach the basics of songwriting from her point of view.

H.E.R. M&Ms Collaboration

Inspired by her breakout project H.E.R., beloved chocolate candy M&Ms recreated her iconic cover art for a limited edition Album Art Pack. Talk about a match made in heaven.

H.E.R. x The Drop Amazon Collection

Outside of her many talents, H.E.R. has an undeniably fire fashion aesthetic. From vintage to trendy looks, she always looks amazing no matter the event. A style purveyor in her own right, she teamed up with Amazon to create her own collection for The Drop, the company’s guide reasonably priced pieces to resemble dope looks from celebrities and influencers alike.