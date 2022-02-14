Halle Berry Talks Latest Film ‘Moonfall’ and Bringing Black Women in STEM to the Silver Screen

Halle Berry is still winning. After pulling double duty starring in her directorial debut, Bruised, to close out last year, she is now back with the studio film Moonfall where she is pivotal to saving the world. That all of this is happening 20 years after she made history as the first Black woman and first woman of color to win the Best Actress Oscar for playing Leticia Musgrove in Monster’s Ball is most amazing!

Last we saw Halle, she was directing herself playing Jackie Justice, a fighter working hard for redemption in the ring and with her son, in the scrappy indie Bruised. By contrast, Moonfall is a Hollywood film with a reported $140 million budget where she very much gets to play star. As the earth faces destruction, NASA executive, former astronaut, and mother of one Jocinda “Jo” Fowler joins forces with her one-time friend and fellow astronaut Brian Harper (Aquaman’s Patrick Wilson) and amateur moon expert KC Houseman, (Game of Thrones’ John Bradley) to stop it. It’s a role originally written for a man says writer/director Roland Emmerich, who gave us Will Smith’s first box office hit Independence Day and Jamie Foxx’s White House Down. So, she’s still breaking down barriers.

In conversation with EBONY, the Oscar winner and beloved star breaks down, shares insights about her “versatility” as an actress, representing Black women in STEM, how she relates to playing a working mother, and more.