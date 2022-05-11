Highlights From the 2022 Kentucky Derby

Black opulence was in full effect during the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Taking place in Louisville, Kentucky, the 148th Kentucky Derby was filled with glamour, luxury and plenty of surprises.

Here are a few of the coolest moments that took place over the course of the Kentucky Derby:

Rookie racehorse Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot, won the race

This past weekend Churchill Downs was the source of one of the most electrifying events of the horse-racing history.

Rich Strike’s owner Rick Dawson found out his horse would be running in the Derby approximately 30 seconds before the Friday morning entry deadline. The neophyte racehorse went from 17th position in the final lap to taking home the victory and $1.86 million in purse payout.

Jerry Dixon, Rich Strike’s Black groomer, received praise across social media for his professionalism and the manner in which he connected with the winning horse.

A return of the EBONY Fashion Show

Known for its posh yet stunning looks, fashion is always a main focal point at the Kentucky Derby. EBONY was thrilled to host a fashion show that further illuminated the Derby’s connection to Black style and history at the elite event.

Fun by all at the Trifecta House of Games

Kicking the weekend into gear was the Trifecta House of Games event which included a variety of activations, games and spirited fun. Luminaries across entertainment came to participate in the event and have a great time.

The Isley Brothers performed at the Louisville Urban League Derby Gala

Returning after a two year hiatus, the Louisville Urban League hosted their Derby Gala at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center. Legendary music group The Isley Brothers featuring Ronald Isley and Ernest Isley headlined the event.

Fashion, Culture, Business and Sport at the Derby Sneaker Ball

Highlighting the need and benefits of diversity through style, the Derby Sneaker Derby was produced by TBAIN & Co. as a part of Global Economic Diversity Development Initiative’s Derby Diversity Week, which included a sensational lineup of national speakers who delved into the current presence and future of Derby culture, business, and sport. The events took place both in person and virtually with the Sneaker Ball being a major highlight of the week’s programming.

Janet Jackson and New Edition were surprise guest performers at this year’s Derby

Janet Jackson and New Edition were some of the artists who performed throughout the weekend. For Miss Jackson, this performance was her first one since the start of the pandemic. Each set brought about a sense of nostalgia and joy for all those in attendance. EBONY correspondent Yonathan Ellis caught up with New Edition to see how they were enjoying the events.