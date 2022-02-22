|Hulu and Twitter Spaces Have Extended Their Black History Conversation Series Past February|EBONY Rundown: Doctor Sues Chase Bank for Alleged Racial Discrimination, Fenty Beauty Headed to Ulta, and More|Plan for Romance With These 14 Bae-cation Destinations|Social Impact Streetwear Brand Humbl Hustlr Partners With Foot Locker for New Collection|Hidden Black History: 7 African Queens Who Have Made Their Mark|Moving Black Legacy Forward: the Legacy of Black Music|‘All American: Homecoming’ Star Cory Hardrict Speaks on the Upcoming Spinoff and the Power of Tough Love|Fred Segal and Black in Fashion Council Launch The Second Season of Their Zero Design Contest|Brian Flores Joins Pittsburgh Steelers as Defensive Assistant and Linebackers Coach|Ava DuVernay’s Array Ends Deal With Spotify

Hulu and Twitter Spaces Have Extended Their Black History Conversation Series Past February

From left: Damson Idris of FX's "Snowfall," Kyla Pratt of Fox's "Call Me Kat," and Omar Dorsey from OWN's "Queen Sugar." Image: courtesy of Hulu.

Black voices are so richly powerful. Although it is important to highlight them with the proper visibility during the month of February, it is crucial that they have the opportunity to be heard all year round in order to promote true equity and inclusion. In this spirit, streaming platform Hulu and social networking site Twitter have solidified their commitment to Black voices with a newly announced line up of their “Black History Always” series exclusively shared with EBONY.

Earlier this month, we previously shared a Hulu x Twitter Spaces conversation between Grown-ish stars Trevor Jackson and Diggy Simmons moderated by Van Lathan. The platform also hosted a conversation between This is Us writer Kay Oyegun and Phil Augusta Jackson ,the creator of Grand Crew, which was moderated by Danielle Young, a frequent EBONY contributor. The conversation proved to be so popular and inspiring, the platforms have decided to extend the conversation series past Black History Month .

Pairs of prominent Black voices from across Hulu, The Walt Disney Company and Disney Streaming will hold audio centric talks on Twitter Spaces for the remainder of February and into March. These conversations will dive into the artists’ lives and careers while highlighting Black creators’ contributions to pop culture. Each conversation will be 30 minutes long and listeners can join with their Twitter accounts to follow along with the discussion.

If you’d like to be a part of the dialogue, check out the upcoming dates with corresponding Black actors who will join the conversations below:

Friday, February 25th, 5:15 PM PT/ 8:25 PM ET: Damson Idris and Isaiah John of FX’s Snowfall

Thursday, March 3rd, 1:30 PM PT/ 4:30 PM ET: Omar Dorsey and Tina Lifford of OWN’s Queen Sugar

Wednesday, March 9th, 10:00 AM PT/ 1:00 PM ET: Julian Gant and Kyla Pratt of FOX’s Call Me Kat

