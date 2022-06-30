|Ketanji Brown Jackson Officially Sworn In as the First Black Woman to Serve on the U.S. Supreme Court|EBONY Media and Bloomberg Host Panel on Uplifting Diverse Storytelling at Cannes Lions Festival|‘The Chubby Diaries’ Jeff Jenkins on His Upcoming NatGeo Show Documenting His Experiences as a Plus-Sized Traveler|Idris Elba in Talks to Buy British Broadcaster Channel 4|Supreme Court Reinstates Republican Drawn Louisiana Electoral Map|R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison|10 Linen Dresses to Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe|Chef Omar Tate Partners With Bombay Bramble Gin for Dinner Series Honoring Black Farmers|Bruce’s Beach Finally Returned to Black Family|McDonald’s Teams Up With Marcus Graham Project to Help Cultivate Diverse New Class of Marketing Professionals

Idris Elba in Talks to Buy British Broadcaster Channel 4

Idris-elba
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Idris Elba is reportedly in talks to purchase U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, reports Deadline.

Elba, along with Marc Boyan, founder and CEO of marketing and communications collective, The Miroma Group, are part of a team that is reportedly placing the bid.

According to the report, the British government is set on selling the state-owned Channel 4 with the hopes that it can be more competitive in the digital era. The plan has faced opposition from many in the industry as it could phase out many small producers.

Last month, JP Morgan reportedly began receiving offers with a figure as high as $2.5 billion, according to Bloomberg’s prior reports. Other bidders include ITV, Comcast (which owns Sky), Paramount (which owns the British station Channel 5), as well as Discovery and the French media company Vivendi.

Channel 4 offers programming centered around entertainment and news that must adhere to state-mandated obligations to attract a younger demographic. Currently, the channel hosts popular shows such as The Great British Bake, Naked Attraction and Big Brother,

Green Door Pictures, of which Elba is CEO, has produced Concrete Cowboy, Idris Elba’s Fight School and Turn Up Charlie.

Elba is set to star in the new AppleTV+ thriller Hijack,

