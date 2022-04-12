Watch: Inside the Issue with Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo

For our April digital cover experience, we’re celebrating the strength and beauty of the Black family with power couple Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. The EBONY team headed to Miami to photograph the dynamic duo with their adorable children Junie and Rue, who delivered plenty of heartwarming and hilarious moments on set. We caught a glimpse into how the duo juggles their busy careers, with Teyana’s mom and members of their tight knit brood pitching in with the girls between looks, and Junie’s tutor stopping for her regularly scheduled lesson plan. Wearing casual looks by Jerry Lorenzo’s cult fashion brand Fear of God, the gorgeous portraits by EBONY Photo Director Keith Major provide an intimate look into their lives.

In their exclusive cover story, the pair get real on finding balance, and how they pursue their passions while putting family first. The NBA star, fresh off the Dancing with the Stars tour, has been juggling acting roles and various creative projects; while, the singer, who recently wrapped her The Last Rose Petal concert tour has multiple directing and acting projects in the works.

Through the years, the superstars have given fans a peek into their journey—from sharing glimpses of their lives on Instagram to bringing a much-needed dose of Black love to reality television. But living their lives in the limelight has also made them subject to the scrutiny of bloggers and social media trolls. In this first-person article, the pair opens up more than ever, sharing intimate details on Teyana’s health challenges after childbirth, their unique family dynamic, hurtful rumors stemming from a viral TikTok video, and the legacy they hope to leave their children.

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and their adorable children Junie and Rue. Photo by Keith Major.

But we didn’t stop there. In a special video package, The Junie Show, Teyana and Iman’s eldest daughter takes on the role of interviewer, asking her parents the need-to-know questions about their unique family dynamic. The adorable host leaves no questions unasked! We also take a closer look at Teyana’s multihyphenate moves, get the scoop on Iman’s upcoming projects and so much more.

Check out the full digital cover experience here.