It’s a Boy! Rihanna Had Her Baby

Our girl Rihanna is officially a mother! The iconic singer has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with partner A$AP Rocky, Entertainment Tonight reports.

According to a source close to the situation, RiRi gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles on May 13 with A$AP by her side, and the family is at her Los Angeles home resting.

“They have not left each other’s side,” the source says of the couple. “They are over the moon. She’s been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion.”

The source also said the couple plan to head to New York so that A$AP’s family can meet the baby. Rihanna will fly to Barbados to introduce her son to their Caribbean family as well.

Back in January, the Savage X Fenty founder announced her pregnancy and debuted her baby bump in New York City in a beautiful photoshoot with Rocky.

In November 2020, it was confirmed by People that Rihanna and Rocky were dating after being friends for years.

EBONY reported back in May of Rocky’s affection for Rihanna saying she is “the love of my life.”

“Being in a relationship versus playing the field is“so much better,” Rocky proclaimed. “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

In an interview with British Vogue Rihanna explained wanted three or four kids by the time she was 42.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she said. “But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Last month, the power couple threw a rave-themed baby shower in anticipation of their newborn.

Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on the birth of their son!