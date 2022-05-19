|Lori Harvey Reveals the Low-Impact Workout That Transformed Her Physique|5 Headphones to Help You Cope With Your Hybrid Work Schedule|It’s a Boy! Rihanna Had Her Baby|The Obamas Partner With Airbnb to Launch $100 Million College Scholarship|5 Graduation Gifts That’ll Help Him Out in the Real World|Former Minneapolis Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in George Floyd’s Death|Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Reportedly Has $42 Million in Assets|Travis Scott’s Foundation Is Giving Away $1 Million in Scholarships to HBCU Students|Charles Booker and Cheri Beasley Make History With U.S. Senate Primary Wins|EBONY Rundown: NYC Plans Multi-Borough Celebration of Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th Birthday, State of Emergency Declared Over Formula Shortage, and More

It’s a Boy! Rihanna Had Her Baby

Rihanna-a$ap-rocky-51922
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.
Our girl Rihanna is officially a mother! The iconic singer has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with partner A$AP Rocky, Entertainment Tonight reports.

According to a source close to the situation,  RiRi gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles on May 13 with A$AP by her side, and the family is at her Los Angeles home resting.

“They have not left each other’s side,” the source says of the couple. “They are over the moon. She’s been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion.”

The source also said the couple plan to head to New York so that A$AP’s family can meet the baby. Rihanna will fly to Barbados to introduce her son to their Caribbean family as well.

Back in January, the Savage X Fenty founder announced her pregnancy and debuted her baby bump in New York City in a beautiful photoshoot with Rocky.

In November 2020, it was confirmed by People that Rihanna and Rocky were dating after being friends for years. 

EBONY reported back in May of Rocky’s affection for Rihanna saying she is “the love of my life.”

“Being in a relationship versus playing the field is“so much better,” Rocky proclaimed. “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

In an interview with British Vogue Rihanna explained wanted three or four kids by the time she was 42.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she said. “But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Last month, the power couple threw a rave-themed baby shower in anticipation of their newborn. 

Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on the birth of their son!

