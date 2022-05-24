J. Cole Signs Deal to Play Pro Basketball in Canada

Grammy award-winner J. Cole is taking his talents to Canada to play pro basketball, the New York Post reports.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) confirmed in a tweet that the 37-year-old rapper has signed with the league and will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the upcoming season as a guard.

The CEBL was founded in 2017 and currently has 10 teams. This year is the inaugural season for the Scarborough Shooting Stars and the team’s first game is scheduled for May 26. Cole will join the team’s training camp before the first game.

Outside of music, basketball is one of J. Cole’s greatest passions. Previously, he played high school basketball at Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville, NC, and redshirted at St. John’s University, but never played for that team. Last year, he signed on to play with the Rwanda Patriots in the Africa Basketball League, the same week that he released his critically-acclaimed album The Off-Season. In his debut for the Patriots, Cole scored three points.

Playing a total of 45 minutes of action in his rookie season, Cole scored five points with three assists and five rebounds.