|J. Cole Signs Deal to Play Pro Basketball in Canada|Queen Latifah Announces ‘It’s Bigger Than Me’ Live Tour to Shift Dialogue Surrounding Obesity|Pretty Little Thing and Teyana Taylor Are Searching for the Next Big Fashion Talent|Tabitha Brown Just Launched a 75-Piece Fashion and Lifestyle Collection With Target|Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock Have Joined Forces to Give Us the Ultimate Summer Slides|Yep, They Tried It and We Weren’t Having It: Walmart Dropped Juneteenth-Inspired Ice Cream From Stores|Jay Versace’s GoFundMe Campaign for His Mother’s Memorial Has Caused a Social Media Stir|Amidst Baby Formula Shortage, This Physician-Trusted Performance Drink Rehydrates Nursing Mothers|Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette Named the First Black Woman President and CEO of the Indianapolis Museum of Art|Reggie Bullock Wins 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award

J. Cole Signs Deal to Play Pro Basketball in Canada

j-cole-52422
Image: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Grammy award-winner J. Cole is taking his talents to Canada to play pro basketball, the New York Post reports.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) confirmed in a tweet that the 37-year-old rapper has signed with the league and will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the upcoming season as a guard. 

The CEBL was founded in 2017 and currently has 10 teams. This year is the inaugural season for the Scarborough Shooting Stars and the team’s first game is scheduled for May 26. Cole will join the team’s training camp before the first game.

Outside of music, basketball is one of J. Cole’s greatest passions. Previously, he played high school basketball at Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville, NC, and redshirted at St. John’s University, but never played for that team. Last year, he signed on to play with the Rwanda Patriots in the Africa Basketball League, the same week that he released his critically-acclaimed album The Off-Season. In his debut for the Patriots, Cole scored three points. 

Playing a total of 45 minutes of action in his rookie season, Cole scored five points with three assists and five rebounds.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.