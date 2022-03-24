Jackson State University Becomes the First HBCU to Have a Televised Spring Football Game

Deion Sanders and Jackson State University Tigers will be the first HBCU team to have a nationally televised spring football game, The Black Wall Street Times reports.

According to Jackson State University Athletics, the 2022 Jackson State University football spring game will be televised live on Sunday, April 24 at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.

“Being the first HBCU to have our spring game nationally televised is a monumental leap in the right direction for Jackson State and all HBCUs. It’s time that we’re seen, heard, and recognized,” Sanders said in a statement.

The game will be free and open to the public as JSU concludes the spring practice season at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Last season, Sanders led the school to its first-ever 11-win season and first SWAC title in 14 years. JSU also appeared in the championship Celebration Bowl. Sanders managed to pull all this off despite suffering from complications following a toe surgery, which caused him to have two toes amputated.

As EBONY previously reported, Shedeur Sanders, Coach Deion’s son and the Tiger’s starting quarterback, has made history by becoming the first HBCU athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Gatorade. He also won the Jerry Rice Award for the top freshman in college football, the first HBCU player to receive the honor.

Anticipating another banner season, Coach Sanders signed Kevin Coleman and Travis Hunter, who are two top-50 recruits, along with 14 transfers who are all expected to keep the Tigers as one of the best teams in the conference.