|EBONY Exclusive: Condoleezza Rice Speaks About Her Golf Award and How the Sport Is Opening Up Doors to Our Community|July Editor’s Letter: Martin Lawrence and the Impact of Black Comedians|Jacqueline Stewart Named President and Director of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures|Grenada’s Spicemas Celebration Returns After Pandemic Hiatus|Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender|Travis Scott Adds Second Date to Sold-Out London Show, R. Kelly Removed From Suicide Watch, and More|Preliminary Injunction Filed Against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’|California Woman Receives Pardon 27 Years After Killing Abuser as a Teenager|BBQ Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby Shares Her Award-Winning Recipes and Signature Sauce|The Best Street Style Looks From Milan SS23 Men’s Shows

Jacqueline Stewart Named President and Director of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Jacqueline-Stewart
Image: courtesy of Turner Classic Movies.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Jacqueline Stewart, an acclaimed film scholar and the host of Silent Sunday Nights on Turner Classic Movies, has been named the president and director of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

In her new role, Stewart will be responsible for overseeing the entire operations of the institution, which opened its doors last September.

Before her latest appointment, Stewart served as the museum’s chief artistic and programming officer, “leading strategy and planning for the Academy Museum’s curatorial, educational and public programming initiatives, including exhibitions, screenings, symposia, publications, workshops, youth programs, and the Academy Museum Podcast.”

“Our ambition in opening the Academy Museum was to give Los Angeles and the world an unprecedented institution for understanding and appreciating the history and culture of cinema, in all its artistic glory and all its power to influence and reflect society,” Stewart said in a statement. “I feel deeply honored to have been chosen for this new role and look forward to working with our board of trustees, our COO and general counsel Brendan Connell Jr., our wonderfully talented staff, and with Bill Kramer and the Academy, as we continue to advance our mission.”

In a statement, Bill Kramer, the outgoing president, expressed his excitement about Stewart as his successor.

“It has been a great privilege to work hand-in-hand with Jacqueline as we opened the Academy Museum,” Kramer said in a statement. “I am thrilled that we will continue to collaborate in our two new roles. I know the museum will thrive thanks to her rare combination of expertise, creativity, and proven leadership. Like movie fans everywhere, I am so thankful to have her guide the future of the Academy Museum.”

Born on the South Side of Chicago, Stewart earned her B.A. in English from Stanford University and graduated from the University of Chicago with a Ph.D. in English. Her additional studies include moving image archiving at UCLA and the Cineteca di Bologna in Italy.

As an academic, she is the Professor of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Chicago and she previously taught at Northwestern University. Stewart was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2018, was a 2019 senior fellow at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), and was honored in 2021 as a MacArthur Foundation Fellow.

A noted author, Stewart wrote Migrating to the Movies: Cinema and Black Urban Modernity, a study of African Americans and silent cinema in 2005, and she co-edited L.A. Rebellion: Creating a New Black Cinema and William Greaves: Filmmaking as Mission.

Stewart also serves as chair of the National Film Preservation Board.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.