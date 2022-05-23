|Yep, They Tried It: Walmart Is Selling Juneteenth-Inspired Ice Cream|Jay Versace’s GoFundMe Campaign for His Mother’s Memorial Has Caused a Social Media Stir|Amidst Baby Formula Shortage, This Physician-Trusted Performance Drink Rehydrates Nursing Mothers|Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette Named the First Black Woman President and CEO of the Indianapolis Museum of Art|Reggie Bullock Wins 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award|Christian Cooper, the Black Birdwatcher Who Was Harassed by Central Park ‘Karen,’ Gets His Own National Geographic Show|Try MXXN, the First Cannabis-Infused, Non-Alcoholic Spirits Brand|Biden Administration Reportedly Discussing Prisoner Swap for Brittney Griner|Ava DuVernay to Develop Starz Romantic Drama Starring Lauren Ridloff|Jean-Michel Basquiat’s ‘Untitled, 1982’ Sells for $85 Million

Jay Versace’s GoFundMe Campaign for His Mother’s Memorial Has Caused a Social Media Stir

jay-versace-52322
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Image.
Grammy Award-winner and popular social media personality Jay “Versace” Gunter’s GoFundMe campaign for his mother who recently passed away has caused quite a debate on social media, the Daily Dot reports.

On Twitter, Versace confirmed that his mother, Nikesha Dolly Gunter had passed away after battling an undisclosed illness.

“This has truly been one of the saddest times of my life,” his post read. “I don’t wish this pain on anyone. plz help me send my momma off smoothly, anything helps.”

Because of his celebrity status, many took to Twitter to share their dismay over his decision to launch a fundraiser to cover his mother’s final expenses.

“Jay versace having to start a gofundme for his mother’s passing is so heartbreaking considering the impact he has had on social media for nearly our entire adolescence,” one tweet read.

“Jay Versace used his last cent to keep his mom alive and after she passed all y’all been doing is pocket watching and calling his mom irresponsible for not having life insurance,” another tweet read. “Y’all sick af.”

Versace first came to prominence as a social media star with his popular videos on the Vine app. His popularity grew rapidly and he amassed an enormous following of 3 million subscribers on the platform. When the Vine app was discontinued, he expanded his content to YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. 

Outside of social media, Versace has produced music for JID, Westside Gunn, and Tyler the Creator, with whom he won a Grammy for his work on the 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost.

Surpassing its initial goal of $30,000, Jay Versace’s GoFundMe campaign has raised over $56,415 since it was first established.

