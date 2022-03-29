|5 Silk Pillowcases to Save Your Face and Hair|Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis Are Accused of Violating NCAA Rules|Louis Vuitton’s New Moonlight Ankle Boots Are the Shoe of the Season|A Georgia Teen Has Been Accepted to Almost 50 Colleges and Received $1.3 Million in Scholarship Offers|7 Ways to Enforce Healthy Boundaries and Preserve Your Peace|John Legend to be Honored by Black Music Collective During Grammy Week|Bomani Jones Discusses His New Show ‘Game Theory’|Video: Yara Shahidi and ‘Grown-Ish’ Co-Stars Dish on What’s Next|Issa Rae’s Hoorae Takes Over the Kennedy Center in an Innovative Collaboration|Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock for Slapping Him at the Oscars

John Legend to be Honored by Black Music Collective During Grammy Week

John-legend-32922
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
12-time Grammy-winner John Legend will be honored by the Black Music Collective event during Grammy Week, Variety reports. The singer/songwriter will be the first recipient of the Recording Academy Global Impact Award for his personal and professional achievements in the music industry.

“It is our distinct honor to celebrate John Legend as the inaugural recipient of the Recording Academy Honors’ Global Impact Award,” Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Co-President of the Recording Academy said. “John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism. His contributions and impact to music and our culture are unparalleled.”

“On behalf of the Black Music Collective, we are honored to bring together some of the most influential creatives of our time to celebrate John Legend ahead of Music’s Biggest Night,” Riggs Morales, Chair of the Black Music Collective added. “This event is a reflection of our continued work as we strive to celebrate the greatest and brightest in Black music who transcend beyond race and genre.”

R&B singer Summer Walker is slated to perform and DJ D-Nice will be spinning tunes throughout the evening and the legendary MC Lyte will be the the voice of the evening.

Noted musical director Adam Blackstone and EBONY’s 2021 Power 100 Lifetime Achievement awardee Jimmy Jam are scheduled to give remarks, with additional special guests to be announced at a later date.

The inaugural Black Music Collective event is set to take place at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, April 2, 2022, 

