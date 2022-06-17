Juneteenth 2022: A Guide to Juneteenth Celebrations Across the Country

2022 marks 157 years since the first celebration of Juneteenth in Galveston, Texas. Although Juneteenth is now officially recognized as a federal holiday, it’s important that we invest and support events that authentically align with the true purpose of the day. Through the celebration of our ancestors’ collective freedom from enslavement, our community is reminded of our resilience and the strength of us forging a brighter future together.

H ere is a list of events happening around the country in honor of Juneteenth that honor the true roots and legacy of liberation for African Americans.

Juneteenth: Celebration of Liberation

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Southampton, NY

Hosted by Black Women in Media, this upscale event honors individuals who embody the fortitude and spirit of liberation through their commitment to bettering the Black community in their respective fields. Attendees can participate in a tour of the Southampton African American Museum and revel in the rich Black history on the island. As Sunday is also Father’s Day, the event will include a cigar lounge for fathers to take part in and fellowship with one another.

Louisville Juneteenth Festival

Thursday, June 16, 1022 – Sunday, June 19, 2022

Louisville, Kentucky

With sponsors such as the Urban League of Louisville, Churchill Downs and a bevy of others, the 3rd annual Louisville Juneteenth Festival incorporates art, HBCU pride, culture and social good over a span of four fun-filled days.

Juneteenth at Emancipation Park

Saturday, June 18, 2022 – Sunday, June 19, 2022

Emancipation Park, Houston, Texas

Emancipation Park is a significant landmark in the state of Texas as it is one of the oldest parks in Houston. In 1873, community members in Houston rallied together to raise money in order to purchase ten acres of land and exercise their right to property ownership. This land continued to represent a space of resilience for the Black community in the area and has served as the site of Juneteenth celebrations since. This year’s Emancipation Park’s Juneteenth celebration will include performances from Sheila E, Kool and the Gang, Frankie Beverly & Maze and the Isley Brothers.

Black On The Block Juneteenth Festival

Sunday, June 19, 2022

1147 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, California

Headlined by singers Sevyn Streeter and Arin Ray, Black on the Block’s Juneteenth Festival is set to turn up the Los Angeles area through unique shopping opportunities, activations, games and more. Black on the Block is a curated festival held monthly that boasts over 100 vendors. The Juneteenth edition of the festival will have over 200 Black-owned vendors in attendance.

Juneteenth Food Festival

Saturday, June 18, 2022 -Sunday, June 19, 2022

Weeksville Heritage Center, New York, New York

The Weeksville Heritage Center operates with a mission of protecting the historical lineage of Black folks in Weeksville, Brooklyn. It is this charge that inspired the Juneteenth Food Festival. Through a sampling of Black diasporic cuisine, attendees will be able to taste the beauty in Blackness and celebrate in the connectivity of all Black cultures and their respective origins.

Juneteenth Celebration at Carlyle House

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Carlyle House, 121 N. Fairfax St., Alexandria, VA 22314

The Carlyle House is transforming their space into a productive display of Black history through honoring Black communal art and advancement.

Blackbird House Reopening

Sunday, June 19, 2022

The Blackbird House, Culver City, California

The Blackbird House is a luxury private membership collective and co-working space that specifically caters to the needs and endeavors of women of color. This Juneteenth, it will celebrate its reopening through a series of panels on entrepreneurship, media and, blockchain, as well as engage visitors with creative and wellbeing activations.

Juneteenth Poetry Slam: Evening of Rhythm, Rhymes, and Reparations!

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Roxbury, Massachusetts

This poetry slam will feature 8 gifted poets as they share their reflections on the holiday and its legacy. The event will utilize a hybrid format, which will allow attendees to experience it virtually or in-person. The secondary purpose of this event is to draw increased visibility for 40 Acres and a School, an initiative for Black thinkers, doers and and leaders to facilitate community-based programming.

Juneteenth Jubilee Freedom Weekend at the Wright Museum of African American History

Saturday, June 18, 2022 – Sunday, June 19, 2022

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Detroit, Michigan

The Wright Museum of African American History is a pillar of truth in the city of Detroit. Leading up to the anniversary of Juneteenth, the historical institution will host a variety of cultural events under the banner of their Juneteenth Jubiliee Freedom Weekend. These events include opportunities for economic empowerment, local partnership activations and a screening of the film We The People by BlkFreedom, a national coalition of Black museums and institutions.

Something in the Water Festival

Friday, June 17, 2022 – Sunday, June 19, 2022

Independence Ave, Washington, D.C.

From music visionary Pharrell Williams, the Something in the Water festival returns to the DMV area to celebrate the joyousness of art, music and community. Artists scheduled to perform include Williams, EBONY April 2022 cover star Teyana Taylor, EBONY’s June 2021 cover star Tobe Nwigwe, Anderson.Paak and the Free Nationals, and so many more. In addition to the tremendous slate of talent who will be gracing the stage, the festival will ultimately shed light on the contributions that the area has given to the greater American artistic landscape.

Family Reunion Weekend

Saturday, June 18, 2022 – Sunday, June 19, 2022

TONE, Memphis, Tennessee

Rooted in one of the oldest Black neighborhoods in Houston, Texas, TONE—an art gallery and community protector of art and culture—will hold a series of Juneteenth-related events, including an Afro-futurism-themed gala and the gallery’s 2nd annual Family Reunion Festival, which will be located on the ten acres of land surrounding its community-focus development project, Orange Mound Tower.

Woody’s House: The Juneteenth Sessions – Fire in Little Africa with Written Quincey and Gud PPL

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Woody Guthrie Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

In light of the Woody Guthrie Center’s efforts to support the Fire in Little Africa album which commemorates the legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the Juneteenth Sessions will incorporate artists involved with the album while honoring the Greenwood District, a historically Black area that thrived post-enslavement and was ambushed by white supremacists.

Juneteenth in Jersey

Sa turday, June 18, 2022 – Sunday, June 19, 2022

American Dream mall, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Back again for a second year, “Juneteenth in Jersey” will not only host an extravagant festival highlighting Black New Jersey artists and homegrown vendors, but it will also hold a panel discussion and networking event to bridge the gap between budding Black professionals in their respective fields of work. These discussions are slated to encompass relative topics such as entrepreneurship, nightlife, social justice and more.

DuSable and SocialWorks Presents The Juneteenth BBQ and Block Party

Sunday, June 19, 2022

DuSable Museum of African American History, Chicago

Spearheaded by Chicago native Chance the Rapper, a June 2017 EBONY cover star, the Juneteenth BBQ and Block Party is a space that will embody the tradition of connection and Black joy within our community through encouraging dialogue, amazing food and a display of Black-owned fashion brands. This event, simply put by the organizers is “an appreciation of us.”

NOLA Juneteenth Festival & Parade

Sunday, June 19, 2022

New Orleans, Louisiana

Hosted by the non-profit Louisiana Afro-Indigenous Society, the NOLA Juneteenth Festival & Parade is continuing to grow it’s platform. This year, the organization’s aims to “truly examine the state of liberation within the Black community while simultaneously promoting Unity & Cooperative Economics.”