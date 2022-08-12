|The Legacy of Bill Russell Is Bigger Than Basketball|ByBlack Certified: 5 Black-Owned Food and Beverage Brands to Stock Up On|Tia Mowry Shares Her Favorite Family-Friendly Travel Destinations and Must-Have Packing List|‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Star Lesa Milan on Embracing Luxury and Valuing Your Culture|Elevator Video Shows OnlyFans Models Courtney Clenney Attacking Christian Obumseli Months Before His Death|T.I. Honored With Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award|Kane Brown Will Be the First Male Country Music Star to Ever Perform at MTV’s Video Music Awards|Missy Elliott Honored With Street Name in Her Hometown|Irv Gotti Discusses ‘The Murder Inc. Story’ and Why He’s the Ultimate Survivor|Celebrity Chef Richard Ingraham Partners With CÎROC to Create Tropical Tasting Menu

Kane Brown Will Be the First Male Country Music Star to Ever Perform at MTV’s Video Music Awards

Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM.
Black country music star Kane Brown will make history as the first male artist of the genre to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

After being the only country artist to receive a VMA nomination last year in the category of Video for Good for his single “Worldwide Beautiful,” Brown will perform his new single “Grand.” His third album Different Man is set to be released on September 9, 2022.

The news follows the announcement that Nicki Minaj will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform at the VMAs.

Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco also will also perform at the awards show.

Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X lead all nominees for the 2022 VMAs with seven nods each.

The VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Aug. 28, 2022. 

