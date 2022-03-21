Kanye West Is Barred From Performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards Because of Questionable Online Behavior

Kanye West has been barred from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards because of his recent “online behavior,” NPR reports.

On Friday, The Blast was first to report the news and one of West’s reps confirmed it.

The Recording Academy made the decision after months of West posting offensive online messages to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson.

For his latest single “Eazy,” West received blowback after releasing disturbing animated music that depicted him kidnapping and dismembering a figure that resembled Davidson. “God saved me from this crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” West says in the song.

Also, he called Trevor Noah, who is set to host the Grammys, racial slurs.

On The Daily Show, Noah addressed West’s aggressive interactions with Kardashian online.

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous,” Noah said. “But what she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

In response, West in a now-deleted post, switched the lyrics to “Kumbaya” using a racial epithet in his description of Noah.

Last week, West was suspended from Instagram for a day after calling Noah a racist name, which violated the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying, and harassment.

Noah took to Twitter to share his thoughts on West being banned from performing at the awards show.

“I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye,” Noah tweeted over the weekend.

This year, West is nominated for five Grammys including Album of the Year for Donda and best rap song for “Jail.” In total, he’s won 22 Grammys and has 75 nominations.