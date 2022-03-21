|Stephen L. Ball Becomes the First Black Man to Be Named Dean of Students at Harvard Law School|Violence Continues to Increase Across the Sudan|Kanye West Is Barred From Performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards Because of Questionable Online Behavior|Woman of the Day: Michele Harrington Is Improving Sexual Wellness Through CBD|Black-on-Black: Tracee Ellis Ross and Marsai Martin in Conversation|EBONY Remembers the Late Texas Rep. Al Edwards—the Father of Juneteenth—on His Birthday|VP Kamala Harris Announces Security Grants for HBCUs Following Bomb Threats|Plan Your Next Celebration Using This Virtual Concierge|Dancehall Artist Spice Talks Her Journey to Greatness, Her Hot New Drop and the Grammy Awards|House Passes the CROWN Act to Ban Hair Discrimination

Kanye West Is Barred From Performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards Because of Questionable Online Behavior

Kanye-west
Image: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren.

Kanye West has been barred from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards because of his recent “online behavior,” NPR reports.

On Friday, The Blast was first to report the news and one of West’s reps confirmed it.

The Recording Academy made the decision after months of West posting offensive online messages to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson.

For his latest single “Eazy,” West received blowback after releasing disturbing animated music that depicted him kidnapping and dismembering a figure that resembled Davidson. “God saved me from this crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” West says in the song.

Also, he called Trevor Noah, who is set to host the Grammys, racial slurs.

On The Daily Show, Noah addressed West’s aggressive interactions with Kardashian online.

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous,” Noah said. “But what she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

In response, West in a now-deleted post, switched the lyrics to “Kumbaya” using a racial epithet in his description of Noah.

Last week, West was suspended from Instagram for a day after calling Noah a racist name, which violated the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying, and harassment.

Noah took to Twitter to share his thoughts on West being banned from performing at the awards show.

“I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye,” Noah tweeted over the weekend.

This year, West is nominated for five Grammys  including Album of the Year for Donda and best rap song for “Jail.” In total, he’s won 22 Grammys and has 75 nominations.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.