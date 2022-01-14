Kanye West Is Under Investigation as Main Suspect in Los Angeles Battery Case

Kanye West had been named as the main suspect in a battery investigation in Los Angeles, CBS News reports.

The police confirmed that the investigation stems from an incident that happened in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

The news was first reported by FOX 11, that a fan told police that he requested an autograph from West and the rapper “jumped out of his car” and “punched him, knocking him to the ground.” Reportedly, the fan showed the authorities footage that was recorded from the altercation.

In the video that was shot sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, West can be heard yelling, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? Cuz that’s what happened right f—ing now.”

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the scene, which is near Soho Warehouse.

According to the police, no arrests have been made.

Police said it was a misdemeanor battery report and there were no serious injuries.

The news broke just a day after West was announced as one of the headliners for the upcoming Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, set to take place in April.

If convicted, West faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail.