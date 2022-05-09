|Keisha Lance Bottoms Reflects on Writing EBONY’s May Cover Story on Viola Davis|Try These Virtual Mental Health Platforms for On-Demand Support|Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Doctorate From Old Dominion University|An Anonymous Donor Paid Off $300K in Student Loan Debt for Wiley College’s Class of 2022|Telfar’s Sold-Out Duffle Bag Will Be Restocked This Friday—Get It While You Can|Ncuti Gatwa to Become the First Black Lead in ‘Doctor Who’|A Fan Reportedly Assaulted Chris Paul’s Family During Sunday’s Playoff Game|Johnnie A. Jones Sr., a Prominent Civil Rights Attorney and World War II Veteran, Passes Away at 102|Atlanta Honored Mary J. Blige With Her Own Day|This Black-Owned Brand’s All-Natural Pancake Mix Makes for Guilt-Free Brunching

Keisha Lance Bottoms Reflects on Writing EBONY’s May Cover Story on Viola Davis

Keisha Lance Bottoms sat down with EBONY to share her experience writing its May Cover story highlighting the legendary actor Viola Davis. Bottoms touches on the spectacular moments that she found to be moving within the memoir about the iconic performer’s life. In the piece, she recalls the the way in which Davis’ challenges parallel her own and the beauty that Davis has not only found in herself but pulls out of Black women everywhere.

“Story after story, I could find myself in Finding Me. If Viola Davis has had all these struggles and has been able to overcome these insurmountable odds, at least what appears to be insurmountable, and to blossom and to represent the way she does, we don’t have an excuse,” said the former mayor of Atlanta.

Watch the video below for Keisha Lance Bottoms’ full reflections on writing EBONY’s May cover story on Viola Davis and also on her special connection to the legacy media brand.

