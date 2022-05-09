Keisha Lance Bottoms Reflects on Writing EBONY’s May Cover Story on Viola Davis

Keisha Lance Bottoms sat down with EBONY to share her experience writing its May Cover story highlighting the legendary actor Viola Davis. Bottoms touches on the spectacular moments that she found to be moving within the memoir about the iconic performer’s life. In the piece, she recalls the the way in which Davis’ challenges parallel her own and the beauty that Davis has not only found in herself but pulls out of Black women everywhere.

“Story after story, I could find myself in Finding Me. If Viola Davis has had all these struggles and has been able to overcome these insurmountable odds, at least what appears to be insurmountable, and to blossom and to represent the way she does, we don’t have an excuse,” said the former mayor of Atlanta.

Watch the video below for Keisha Lance Bottoms’ full reflections on writing EBONY’s May cover story on Viola Davis and also on her special connection to the legacy media brand.