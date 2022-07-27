Keke Palmer’s Resumé Is ‘Incomparable’

Lauren Keyana “Keke” Palmer has been a recent topic of conversation on Twitter lately where folks have been questioning her credentials against Zendaya’s. Social media has been buzzing over a viral tweet that compared her to her fellow colleague as many feel they should have established the same level of mainstream acclaim. Included in the conversation were notions of colorism and inadequacies, ultimately pitting two Black women against each other which is a conversation for another day. With a career already spanning two decades and over 100 credits, Palmer is here to remind folks that she’s not just having a moment now, she is the moment. She’s that girl.

A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 24, 2022

Keke Palmer has been an inspiration for multifaceted Black girls everywhere. From her days on Nickelodeon to Akeelah and the Bee and beyond, her career trajectory has been adorned with skill (the real ones know) and grace, with her growth being a pure sight to see.

Palmer’s transformed networks, graced fashion magazine covers, been a beauty ambassador and fiercely uses her voice in ways others may be afraid to. In her own words, she is an “incomparable talent”, and we couldn’t agree with her more. She’s called Keke “Keep a Job” Palmer for a reason. As proof, here is a tiny peek into the Nope star’s stacked resumé.

She had her own TV show on Nickelodeon

There’s not a look we’ve seen that Palmer hasn’t slayed. Maybe that’s because of her role as the teenage vice president of fashion line Mad Style in Nickelodeon’s True Jackson VP.

With the end of That’s So Raven, there was a serious void in representation of #BlackGirlMagic on television. With a catchy theme song, relatable scenarios and an aspirational job, Palmer made us all proud with her undertaking of True Jackson.

She’s the youngest talk show host in television history

Palmer’s definitely got the gift of gab. She became the youngest talk show host with her show Just Keke on BET. Her experience on the show led her to later co-host Good Morning America‘s third hour segment Strahan, Sara & Keke. Do we smell a possible reboot of a Keke talk show?

She was Broadway’s first Black Cinderella

In 2014, at the age of 22, Palmer took on the star of Ella in the Tony-award winning production Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. This history-making role made her the first Black person to take on the role on Broadway.

She was the first African-American to play a Pink Lady in a major Grease production

Aside from her serious acting chops, musical productions are really Keke’s bag. From Rags to Joyful Noise, she is a versatile actress. In 2016, she became the first African American to star as a Pink Lady for a major production of Grease when she played the character Marty Maraschino.

She’s in iconic biopics integral to the culture

Taking on the emotional labor of playing a young woman kidnapped at birth in Abducted: The Carlina White Story to embodying the dopeness of Rozonda “Chili” Thomas in CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story proves that Palmer has always been one to watch. Each respective film garnered significant conservations about events and moments that impact Black culture and allowed Palmer to flex her acting muscles.

She has the vocal range

Yes, Palmer sings, too! From releasing her own projects to starting vocal challenges on social media, she can do it all. We were introduced to her voice on tracks for Disney’s Jump In! and have continued to see her master her vocal prowess ever since. In conclusion, give Ms. Palmer her things, period.