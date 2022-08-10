Kenan Thompson To Host the 2022 Emmy Awards

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will be the host of the 74th Emmy Awards, reports Variety. The ceremony will air live on Sept. 12 on NBC, and stream on Peacock.

After a lengthy search by the brass at NBC, Thompson was selected. He will be working with producers Done+Dusted and Reggie Hudlin.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC—my longtime network family—makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likable, and accomplished performers of the last two decades, and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself,” said Jen Neal, Executive VP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

Thompson brings plenty of hosting experience to the Emmys. Just last year, he hosted both the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards and the 47th People’s Choice Awards.

He’s been a key player on SNL, the iconic late-night sketch show, since 2003 and will return for his 20th season this fall. As a cast member on SNL, he earned three Emmy supporting acting nominations and he won for co-writing the song “Come Back, Barack” in 2018.

His sitcom Kenan earned him an Emmy nomination as a lead actor during its two-season run.

Thompson was an original cast member of Nickelodeon’s children’s hit sketch comedy series All That and starred with Kel Mitchell on the spinoff Kenan and Kel.

His film credits include Clifford the Big Red Dog Barbershop 2: Back in Business, and Fat Albert.

For his contributions to entertainment, he will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.