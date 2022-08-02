|Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Is Being Turned Into a Cartoon|Rihanna Wants Us To Get All ‘Dolled Up’ With Her Latest Savage x Fenty Drop|Vice President Harris Talks Economic Development and Investment for Black Business Month|The Best Food Tours and Culinary Experiences to Try Around The World|Kenan Thompson to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame|Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Passes Away at 50|For Black Quarterbacks, Being Good Is Never Good Enough|Tems Gets Candid: Why It’s Always ‘Wakanda Forever’ for Her|Baltimore City Inspires Generational Wealth With New Investment Program for Local Black-Owned Businesses|Ben Crump Faces Complaints From Law Enforcement Union, Beyoncé to Remove Offensive Lyric From New Song, and More

Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for American Museum of Natural History.
Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, reports the New York Daily News. The ceremony will take place on August 11, 2022.

In an announcement on Monday, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez praised Thompson for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

“Kenan Thompson is the voice of a generation,” Martinez said. “From ‘Kenan and Kel’ to ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Kenan has been making folks laugh for nearly 30 years.” In celebration of his upcoming 20th anniversary on SNL, we thought it would be fitting to place Kenan’s star next to the star of the man who gave him his job, Lorne Michaels.”

Thompson made his television debut as a member of Nickelodeon’s all-kid sketch comedy series All That in 1994. He and Kel Mitchell starred in a spinoff Kenan and Kel from 1996-2000. Continuing his career in sketch comedy, he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2003, Thompson holds the distinction of being the longest-running cast member in the history of SNL, recently completing his 19th season.

For his work on SNL, he received two Emmy Award nominations in 2021 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his NBC series Kenan and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for SNL. He previously received two Emmy nominations in 2018 and 2020 in the supporting actor category for his work on SNL as well as an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the SNL song “Come Back, Barack.’

In 2019, Thompson served as a judge for NBC’s comedy competition series Bring the Funny and became an executive producer with Mitchell for Nickelodeon’s All That revival. For two seasons, he starred in The Kenan Show

On the big screen, Thompson has starred in Good Burger, Fat Albert, Heavyweights, D2: The Mighty Ducks, D3: The Mighty Ducks, Love Don’t Cost a Thing, Barbershop 2: Back in Business and Snakes on a Plane.

Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will preside over the unveiling. And, Leslie Jones and JB Smoove are scheduled to be in attendance.

The event will be streamed live exclusively at walkoffame.com

