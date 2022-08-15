Kenya Barris to Direct Reboot of ‘Wizard of Oz’

The newest incarnation of The Wizard of Oz will be written and directed by Kenya Barris in partnership with Warner. Bros, reports Deadline. Barris’ company, Khalabo Ink Society, is set to produce the remake of the 1939 classic.

Although details about the project have been sparse, Barris is set to reimagine the iconic musical, which is based on L. Frank Baum’s book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Currently, Barris is putting the finishing touches on his first feature film, You People for Netflix starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Barris wrote the screenplay Hill, which “centers on a new couple and their families as they reckon with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations and generational differences.”

Also, he’s remaking the basketball classic White Men Can’t Jump with Jack Harlow, who is slated to play Billy Hoyle who was portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original film. In addition, Harris is teaming with Snoop Dogg who will star in the upcoming comedy The Underdoggs.

Barris came to prominence for creating several hit ABC sitcoms Black-ish and its two spinoffs, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish.

On the big screen, Barris wrote the screenplay for Girls Trip and the 2019 remake of Shaft.