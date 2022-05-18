Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo to Star in ‘Unprisoned’

The Onyx Collective announced that Unprisoned will be its first scripted comedy series. It will star Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo. Created and inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, the eight-episode series is produced by ABC Signature and will be streamed exclusively on Hulu. Yvette Lee Bowser is slated to be the showrunner.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, the series is a half-hour comedy about “a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.”

Washington, who is also an executive producer of the comedy, plays Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist and mom to 16-year-old Finn. Lindo, also an executive producer of the series, stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige’s father, who has recently been released from prison.

McMillan expressed her excitement about the series and believes that the comedy is a universal story.

“This isn’t just my story,” she said. “It’s the story of millions of people dealing with the effects of mass incarceration on their families, hearts, minds, and bodies—and as writers, we wanted to come to these flawed but super-lovable characters from the place of empathy, humor, and soul that they deserve.”

“When Tracy McMillan brought this project to Simpson Street, we knew that it had the potential to be provocative, groundbreaking, and life-affirming,” Washington added. “I love this show. I love these characters and the stories that they inspire. And I’m extremely excited to be working, once again, with both Onyx Collective and ABC Signature and honored to be collaborating with this talented group of creative partners.”