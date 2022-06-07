Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner to Host 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced that Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Both will be hosting the awards show for the first time.

Since 1974, the Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts, “honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs.”

In 2021, NATA and the Television Academy collaborated to reorganize the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. This year’s awards ceremony will feature the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards for the first time.

Frazier shared that “hosting the Daytime Emmys is a dream come true and the fact I get to do it with my partner and homie is amazing.”

“This past year has been one of so many ‘firsts’ for me and this is a huge one,” added Edwards.

In addition to hosting ET, Frazier has worked at ESPN and Fox Sports and co-anchored the syndicated series The Insider. Recently, he’s hosted the NBA’s coverage on TNT including Inside the NBA and the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. Turner, who became the first Black woman to host Entertainment Tonight in 2021, is a regular CNN contributor and also hosts CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation.

Frazier and Turner made history as the first Black duo to host the entertainment news show.

CBS will air the Daytime Emmys, live from 9-11 p.m. ET, on June 24, 2022.