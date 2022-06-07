|Gucci Collaborates With Oura Ring To Design a Sleek Wellness Tracker|Lessons in Love: A Mother Supports Her Son When He Comes Out in College|Off-White Drops New Home Decor Collection Inspired by Virgil Abloh’s Final Designs|Federal Judge Rejects Louisiana Congressional Map, Calling it ‘Racial Gerrymander’|Black Fathers of TV: Sitcom Dads We Love|Gabrielle Union Inks Deal With BET Studios|Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner to Host 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards|Happy Birthday, Prince! Wendy & Lisa of Prince and the Revolution on His Genius|EBONY Rundown: Mariah Carey Sued, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Break Up, and More|The Roots Picnic Returns to Philly After a Two-Year Break

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner to Host 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Kevin-frazier-nischelle-turner-6622
Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced that Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Both will be hosting the awards show for the first time.

Since 1974, the Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts, “honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs.”

In 2021, NATA and the Television Academy collaborated to reorganize the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. This year’s awards ceremony will feature the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards for the first time.

Frazier shared that “hosting the Daytime Emmys is a dream come true and the fact I get to do it with my partner and homie is amazing.”

“This past year has been one of so many ‘firsts’ for me and this is a huge one,” added Edwards.

In addition to hosting ET, Frazier has worked at ESPN and Fox Sports and co-anchored the syndicated series The Insider. Recently, he’s hosted the NBA’s coverage on TNT including Inside the NBA and the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. Turner, who became the first Black woman to host Entertainment Tonight in 2021, is a regular CNN contributor and also hosts CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation.

Frazier and Turner made history as the first Black duo to host the entertainment news show.

CBS will air the Daytime Emmys, live from 9-11 p.m. ET, on June 24, 2022.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.