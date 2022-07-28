|Kevin Hart Speaks to the Importance of Comedy and Finding Balance|New York Times Bestselling Author Heather McGhee Launches New Podcast, The Sum of Us|Minneapolis Police Officers Kueng and Thao Sentenced to Three Years in the Murder of George Floyd|U.S. Makes a Sizable Offer to Free Brittney Griner From Russian Detention|‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart Play ‘Most Likely To’|Tanya Kersey, Founder of Hollywood Black Film Festival, Passes Away at 61|The 6th Individual Wrongfully Accused in Central Park Jogger Case Exonerated, Social Media Influencer Faces Scrutiny for Controversial ‘Pink Sauce,’ and More|Usher to Executive Produce New Series About the Beginnings of the Jazz Age|OVO Rapper Drake Launches NOCTA Basketball Gear in Partnership With Nike to Hype Up Your Game|Keke Palmer’s Resumé Is ‘Incomparable’

Kevin Hart Speaks to the Importance of Comedy and Finding Balance

Image: Kevin Kwan.
Kevin Hart has used humor as a means to connect with our community through a variety of mediums. Whether it’s through his stand-up shows or his podcast on the Laugh Out Loud Network, he has helped to transform the expectations and understandings of how powerful comedy can be in our society today.

EBONY correspondent Dustin Mooney Jr. caught up with the multifaceted comedian and actor to chat about why comedy is so important within our community and how he remains intentional through his craft. “We’re ready to get back to the funny. The world wants to laugh; the world needs to laugh. As a stand-up comic touring globally, there’s so much that goes into everything that I do. It’s always chess, never checkers,” said Hart.

Catch the interview below:

