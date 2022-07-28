Kevin Hart Speaks to the Importance of Comedy and Finding Balance

Kevin Hart has used humor as a means to connect with our community through a variety of mediums. Whether it’s through his stand-up shows or his podcast on the Laugh Out Loud Network, he has helped to transform the expectations and understandings of how powerful comedy can be in our society today.

EBONY correspondent Dustin Mooney Jr. caught up with the multifaceted comedian and actor to chat about why comedy is so important within our community and how he remains intentional through his craft. “We’re ready to get back to the funny. The world wants to laugh; the world needs to laugh. As a stand-up comic touring globally, there’s so much that goes into everything that I do. It’s always chess, never checkers,” said Hart.

Catch the interview below: