|Haitian Heritage Month: Chef Chris Viaud is Bringing Caribbean Cuisine to a New Audience|Lil Kim Is Coming Out With a Biopic and Memoir|Get to Know These Haitian Creatives Dominating the Fashion and Beauty Space|Kiki Layne Discusses New Film ‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’|Charlamagne tha God and Charles Johnson IV Discuss the Impact of the Black Maternal Health Crisis on Fathers|Barbie Honors Laverne Cox With Her Own Doll|Jussie Smollett to Make Directorial Debut In ‘B-Boy Blues’|Tina Knowles-Lawson Discusses HIV Awareness and the ‘Me In You, You In Me’ Campaign|Release the Pressure, Alpha Kappa Alpha, and More Team Up to Encourage Black Women to Prioritize Self-Care and Heart Health|Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks Out for the First Time

Kiki Layne Discusses New Film ‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’

Image: Jesse Grant/Getty Images/Disney
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Since the 1940s, the mischievous animated chipmunks Chip ‘n Dale have long been a part of many childhood memories. This year the duo have gotten an upgrade and come to life in the new movie Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, out now on Disney+.

Actress Kiki Layne, who stars in the live-action feature, sat down with EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez to discuss her role in the new film and the joy that adorable furry rascals bring to audiences everywhere.

“It’s really incredible how the film stills keeps a lot of the nostalgia of who Chip ‘n Dale were and the two different characters they played on the show but grounds it in a human way,” says Layne.

To watch the full interview, check out the video below:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.