Kiki Layne Discusses New Film ‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’

Since the 1940s, the mischievous animated chipmunks Chip ‘n Dale have long been a part of many childhood memories. This year the duo have gotten an upgrade and come to life in the new movie Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, out now on Disney+.

Actress Kiki Layne, who stars in the live-action feature, sat down with EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez to discuss her role in the new film and the joy that adorable furry rascals bring to audiences everywhere.

“It’s really incredible how the film stills keeps a lot of the nostalgia of who Chip ‘n Dale were and the two different characters they played on the show but grounds it in a human way,” says Layne.

To watch the full interview, check out the video below: