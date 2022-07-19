|NBA to Provide Former ABA Players With ‘Recognition Payments’|Chef Lisa Brooks Launches A Monthly, Multi-Course Dining Experience Lead By Female Chefs|LeBron James Announces Multi-Year, Purpose-Driven Partnership With LIFEWTR|The Promise of Progress for Diversity in Pro Sports Leadership Isn’t Enough|Wanda Durant Leads Initiative to Empower and Educate Those Living with Graves’ Disease|Sesame Place Called Out for Racist Interaction by One of Its Characters|Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays Aikens Biopic ‘The Royal’ is Changing the Way We See Social Justice, Sports and Second Chances|Deion Sanders Donates Half His Coaching Salary to New Jackson State Football Facility|Kodak Black Arrested in Florida on Drug Charges|Comedian Craig Robinson Evacuated From Comedy Club After Gunman Opens Fire

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on one charge of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance in South Florida, reports the Associated Press.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was pulled over by the Florida Highway Patrol on Friday because his purple Dodge Durango had tinted windows that appeared darker than the legal limit.

After pulling over Black’s vehicle, the authorities detected a strong marijuana smell which led them to search his SUV and they found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets of oxycodone along with around $75,000 in cash. Also, both his license and car registration were expired.

He was arrested and taken to the Broward County jail in Fort Lauderdale. On Saturday, he was released on a $75,000 bond, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradford Cohen, Black’s lawyer, released a statement addressing his client’s arrest on Twitter.

“Never judge a case based on an arrest,” Cohen said. “There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

Besides his music, Black is well-known for his many run-ins with the law. Earlier this year, he was arrested in South Florida on trespassing charges but prosecutors declined to proceed with the case.

Back in January 2020, he had his three-year federal prison sentence commuted by then-President Donald Trump after serving about half of his sentence for falsifying documents to purchase weapons. 

Before his latest arrest, he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud Festival at Miami Beach on July 24th.

