|Haitian Heritage Month: Chef Chris Viaud is Bringing Caribbean Cuisine to a New Audience|Lil Kim Is Coming Out With a Biopic and Memoir|Get to Know These Haitian Creatives Dominating the Fashion and Beauty Space|Kiki Layne Discusses New Film ‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’|Charlamagne tha God and Charles Johnson IV Discuss the Impact of the Black Maternal Health Crisis on Fathers|Barbie Honors Laverne Cox With Her Own Doll|Jussie Smollett to Make Directorial Debut In ‘B-Boy Blues’|Tina Knowles-Lawson Discusses HIV Awareness and the ‘Me In You, You In Me’ Campaign|Release the Pressure, Alpha Kappa Alpha, and More Team Up to Encourage Black Women to Prioritize Self-Care and Heart Health|Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks Out for the First Time

Barbie Honors Laverne Cox With Her Own Doll

laverne-cox-52622
Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Laverne Cox has her own Barbie doll, People reports.

Mattel has immortalized the actress and activist with a doll in her likeness, “in honor of her impact as an advocate for LGBTQ rights.”

“I can’t believe it. I love her outfit,” Cox said about the doll. “What excites me most about her being out in the world is that trans young people can see her and maybe get to purchase her and play with her, and know that there’s a Barbie made by Mattel, for the first time, in the likeness of a trans person.”

Cox says she was “very involved” in designing the doll and was intentional about its glamorous “layered look” which is “ready-made for mix and match play.”

“I wanted her to wear multiple outfits, but that wasn’t cost-effective. You want the doll to be affordable. So I was like, ‘What if she had one outfit that could peel off and become multiple outfits?'” she says. “So that’s what we designed and came up with.”

Cox also spoke about the timing of the doll being released when the rights of the LGBTQ+ community are being threatened across the country.

“I think in an environment where trans children have been used as a political football when over 250 pieces of anti-trans legislation have been introduced in state legislatures all over the country in 2022 alone, and access to gender-affirming healthcare has been denied by policies signed into law in my home state of Alabama, in Arkansas and other states… That in this environment where trans kids are being attacked, that this can also be a celebration of transness, and also a space for them to dream, understand and be reminded that trans is beautiful,” she says. “That there’s hope and possibility for them to be themselves.”

Cox’s doll is a part of the “Tribute Series Barbie” series along with Barbie dolls made in honor of the iconic comedian Lucille Ball and Queen Elizabeth II.

“We are proud to highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance at every age and to recognize Laverne’s significant impact on culture with a Tribute Collection Barbie,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Matte, in a in a statementl.

Cox’s special edition Barbie retails for $39.99, and will be available at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and MattelCreations.com.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.