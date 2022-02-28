LeBron James Museum Slated to Open Next Year

NBA superstar LeBron James will be honored with a museum in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, according to CBS Sports.

According to reports, the museum will be housed in an Ohio entertainment complex in Akron, located right down the street from James’ I Promise School.

Planned ideas for exhibits at the museum include an opportunity for visitors to walk in a pair of James’ size 15 shoes, to explore his early years growing up in Akron’s Springhill Apartments, and how that transformed him into the person that he is today.

Additionally, the museum will also “showcase James’ skills on the court beginning at his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School before segueing into his NBA career. Fans will be able to see how James’ career has blossomed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Lakers.”

Another exhibit space will feature James’ business empire such as his 2021 film Space Jam: A New Legacy and his Springhill Company which has become a juggernaut in media.

The final exhibit will be a tribute to the LeBron James Family Foundation, which was launched by giving Akron third-grade students a bicycle and a helmet. The foundation eventually founded the I Promise School in 2018.

“When the school opened, we never anticipated the number of people who would come just to take a picture of the sign,” LeBron James Family Foundation executive director Michele Campbell told the Akron Beacon Journal. “This museum will be fun for everyone.”

The LeBron James Museum is slated to open in 2023.