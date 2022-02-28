|LeBron James Museum Slated to Open Next Year|Racial Profiling Is Taking Place at the Ukrainian Border as Folks Try to Flee the War|Dr. Monica Johnson Explains How to Deal with Media and Black Trauma|Moving Black Legacy: The Legacy of Black Film|The Best Looks From the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards|The Best Looks From the 2022 NAACP Image Awards|Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson and Issa Rae Are Among the Winners of the 53rd NAACP Awards|5 Financial Tips for Couples About to Shack Up|Three Additional HBCUs Join the Education Advisory Board’s Way Forward Initiative|Ken Burrough, Former NFL Wide Receiver, Passes Away at 73

LeBron James Museum Slated to Open Next Year

Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

NBA superstar LeBron James will be honored with a museum in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, according to CBS Sports. 

According to reports, the museum will be housed in an Ohio entertainment complex in Akron, located right down the street from James’ I Promise School. 

Planned ideas for exhibits at the museum include an opportunity for visitors to walk in a pair of James’ size 15 shoes, to explore his early years growing up in Akron’s Springhill Apartments, and how that transformed him into the person that he is today.

Additionally, the museum will also “showcase James’ skills on the court beginning at his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School before segueing into his NBA career. Fans will be able to see how James’ career has blossomed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Lakers.”

Another exhibit space will feature James’ business empire such as his 2021 film Space Jam: A New Legacy and his Springhill Company which has become a juggernaut in media.

The final exhibit will be a tribute to the LeBron James Family Foundation, which was launched by giving Akron third-grade students a bicycle and a helmet. The foundation eventually founded the I Promise School in 2018.

“When the school opened, we never anticipated the number of people who would come just to take a picture of the sign,” LeBron James Family Foundation executive director Michele Campbell told the Akron Beacon Journal. “This museum will be fun for everyone.”

The LeBron James Museum is slated to open in 2023.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.