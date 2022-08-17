|Houston Responds to Hate Crime by Relying on Community|Inflation Reduction Act Has Promising Benefits for Black Communities|Care In Action Mobilizes Around Black Women Candidates Running in Midterm Election|Chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix Shares the Inspiration Behind His Indulgent Treats at EBONY’s ‘Summer Soirée on the Vineyard’|Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Sue Triller For $28 Million Over Missed Payments|Lee Daniels Inks Joint Venture With Warner Music|Gallerist Zita Cousens Reflects on Martha’s Vineyard’s Dynamic Art Scene|A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault for Allegedly Shooting a Former Friend|Former Kentucky Detective to Plead Guilty in Breonna Taylor Case|‘Good Morning America’ Spotlights Dallas Dance Studio for ‘Black Business Boost’ Series

Lee Daniels Inks Joint Venture With Warner Music

Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lee Daniels has signed a global joint venture with Warner Recorded Music, reports Variety. 

The terms of the Daniels’s deal with Warner Music includes recorded music projects— such as soundtracks—as well as artist signings. The first project executed through this initial partnership was the soundtrack for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which starred Warner Records artist Andra Day. The project won a Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media this year. The film, which Daniels directed, was released with a companion album through Warner Records and Warner Recorded Music worldwide. Additionally, Daniels will continue to have a multi-year overall deal with 20th Century Television.

“I am always looking for new ways to expand and grow. I’m a filmmaker first and foremost, but theater and music are also such passions of mine,” Daniels said in a statement. “I’m excited to be teaming up with Warner Music. ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ is just the beginning!”

Amanda Ghost, who was the executive music producer on The United States vs. Billie Holiday soundtrack, played a crucial role in helping to launch the joint venture.

“This venture brings together the genius of Lee Daniels, the dynamic global team at Warner, and an array of extraordinary artistic voices,” Ghost added. “Together, they’ll propel great storytelling, create indelible images, and produce hit soundtracks. The Billie Holiday project has already shown us the kind of impactful experiences that will come from this collaboration, and there are some very special movies and music on the way.”

An acclaimed director, writer, and producer, Daniels’s work on the big screen includes films such as Precious, The Butler, Monster’s Ball, and hit TV drama series Empire and Star.

