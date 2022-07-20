Legendary Bassist and R&B Singer Michael Henderson Passes Away at 71

Legendary bassist, singer, and songwriter Michael Henderson has passed away, reports Soultracks. He was 71.

Henderson’s passing was confirmed on his Facebook page.

“Singer, Songwriter, Bass Innovator, Music Producer, Father, and Son Michael Henderson has peacefully made his transition surrounded by family and loved ones today at his home in Atlanta Georgia…,” the post read. “Bless his heart and soul… He touched the lives of many and returned that love through his many live concerts, music recordings, social media, interviews, and incessant touring which he loved… Please stay posted for details pertaining to The Michael Henderson “Celebration of Life”.

Born on July 7, 1951, in Yazoo City, Mississippi, he relocated to Detroit and launched his career in the music industry as a sought-after session musician. As a 13-year-old phenom, Henderson played bass with the Fantastic Four, Detroit Emeralds, Billy Preston, and other Motown acts in 1964 and 1965.

He met Stevie Wonder at the Regal Theater in Chicago while warming up for a gig and went on to tour with him. He left Wonder’s band to play with jazz icon Miles Davis where he would stay for the next seven years. He played on several of Davis’ classic recordings including A Tribute to Jack Johnson and On The Corner.

As a solo artist, he released eight albums, numerous singles, and produced several hit songs for Buddah Records His most well-known song is Norman Connors-produced hit “You Are My Starship” in 1976 which remains a quiet storm classic.

During his remarkable career, Henderson played with a long list of legends including Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, the Dramatics, and many others.

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Michael Henderson.