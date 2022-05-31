Legends of Hip Hop and R&B Discuss ‘Biography: Bobby Brown’ and ‘Origins of Hip-Hop’

From his bravado, his sound, his fashion to his autonomy over who he is as an artist, Bobby Brown has unapologetically been his most authentic self. Through his challenges and his triumphs, he has lived through them in front of the entire world to see.

A&E premiered their newest series Biography: Bobby Brown, which gives fans an intimate look into the world of Bobby Brown and his career spanning over four decades. EBONY Correspondent Yonathan Ellis was able to catch up with the R&B legend himself and his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown on the red carpet, along with some of music’s biggest names in hip hop, including Ja Rule, Fab 5 Freddy and Grandmaster Caz, during the premiere. In the video below, legends of hip hop and R&B shared their hopes for what both series is able to accomplish, setting an example and the beauty in highlighting the legacy of the artists seen on Origins of Hip-Hop and Biography: Bobby Brown, respectively.

The final part of Biography: Bobby Brown airs tonight at 8/7c. Check out the tweet below for more information on how to tune into the finale: