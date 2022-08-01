Leslie Jones to Launch New Podcast Titled ‘The Fckry’

Comedian Leslie Jones is set to premiere her new podcast titled The Fckry, reports Variety. The show will be co-hosted with fellow comedian Lenny Marcus.

The show is being produced by Earwolf, which is the comedy podcast network of SiriusXM’s Stitcher

According to the description of the podcast, the show will discuss a range of topics, from how the two started out in the comedy biz to topical political issues. The hosts will also interact with listeners, pledging “unfiltered, unwatered-down answers,” with nothing off the table.

In an official statement, Jones says that a podcast allows her to express herself freely.

“I have a lot of things to say. I could have shared them on a daytime talk show where I’d have to censor myself,” her statement read. “But in a podcast, I can say what I want. On ‘The Fckry,’ you’re getting the uncut, 100% pure Leslie Jones. If you’ve ever wanted to hang with me and talk, here’s your chance.”

“Leslie and I talk on the phone all the time, and most of our conversations are us complaining about our lives or the crazy world we live in,” Marcus added. “It usually just devolves into us cracking each other up. And now you, the listener, get to hear that!”

Codi Fischer, who is executive producer of The Fckry, expressed her excitement about the new podcast and partnering with the comedians.

“Leslie and Lenny are incredible comedians in their own right, but together they are a force of nature,” Fischer said. “We’re excited to have Stitcher be the home of their first podcast, and can’t wait for listeners to hear what they have in store.”

A three-time Primetime Emmy Awards nominee, Jones came to prominence as a cast member of Saturday Night Live after honing her craft as a stand-up comic. Currently, she stars in the HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death and she landed a recurring role in Season 2 of Starz’s hit drama BMF. Also, Jones’ is producing an untitled Christmas comedy for Lionsgate which is under development. In 2021, she starred in Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America on Amazon’s Prime Video.

A frequent collaborator with Jones, Marcus co-wrote her Netflix comedy special Leslie Jones: Time Machine and executive produced her ABC game show Supermarket Sweep. He’s also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show With David Letterman.

The Fckry is set to premiere on Aug. 11 and will be available on all major audio platforms.