Lil Kim Is Coming Out With a Biopic and Memoir

Hip hop icon Lil Kim is currently at work to release her long-awaited biopic, the New York Post reports.

While attending a 50th birthday party in honor of The Notorious B.I.G, Kim said the biopic will be based on her memoir, The Queen Bee, which is slated for release later this year.

“With her dynamic lyricism, her unflappable no-nonsense attitude, her iconic looks both on and off the red carpet, and her unapologetic sexuality, Lil’ Kim quickly established herself as a force to be reckoned with—and was crowned the Original Queen Bee,” states the synopsis of the biopic.

Kim will reveal “the intimate details of her undying love for Biggie, with whom, despite his being married to singer Faith Evans, 48, at the time of his death, she shared a passionate relationship.”

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” Lil’ Kim said in an interview with PEOPLE last year. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.”

Kim noted that the film will closely trail the release of her upcoming memoir, The Queen Bee, which is scheduled to hit shelves later this year.

The book is poised to be a page-turner as she gives an in-depth look into her remarkable life and career.

“Oh my God,” said Kim of the memoir “Everyone’s gonna know things that they’ve never known.”

Regarding the biopic, Kim doesn’t know which actress will be playing her in the starring role due to the film being in the early stages of development.

I don’t know,” Kim said “We’ll have to see.”