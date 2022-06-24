|Meta Unveils New ‘PRIDE Unbound’ Culture Series Experience|Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe vs Wade|What It’s Like To Sail the Turkish Riviera For 7-Days, As a Black Traveler|Improve Your Scalp Health With Dermatologist-Approved Tips to Reduce Flakes and Boost Growth|Making Space for LGBTQ+ Love|Babyface Discusses His Illustrious Career and His New Single ‘Keep On Fallin’ Featuring Ella Mai|Lil Wayne Set to Perform at the 2022 BET Awards|‘Exchange’ Singer India Shawn Shares Her 4 Beauty Must-Haves|Upgrade Your Backyard With This Mix of Modern Furniture and Décor|Black Thought: It’s Time That We Have a Full Spectrum of Black Liberation

Image: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images.
Hip hop icon and 5-time Grammy Award-winner Lil Wayne is set to give a highly-anticipated performance at the 2022 BET Awards show.

Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Chloe Bailey are also set the perform at the awards ceremony.

Additionally, Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch, and others will grace the stage with electric performances. GoGo Morrow and OGI will perform the BET Amplified Stage.

Presenters for the evening include Big Freedia, Bleu, Carl Anthony Payne II, Crystal Hayslett, Daniel Kaluuya, Ebony Obsidian, Eva Marcille, Idris Elba, Irv Gotti, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, KJ Smith, Luke James, Marsai Martin, Mignon, Nene Leakes, Ne-Yo, Novi Brown, Ray J, Sanaa Lathan, Serayah, Tamar Braxton, Tisha Campbell, and Will Packer.

The BET Awards ’22: Red Carpet Live! will air on BET, starting at 6 pm ET/PT. It will be hosted by Terrence J. Pre-show performers included Capella Grey, Fast Life Yungstaz, Juvenile, Pheelz, Saucy Santana, and Victoria Monet. 

Comedian Affion Crockett will host the BET Awards Red Carpet Twitter Live Stream Show.

Hip hop legend MC Lyte returns as the ceremony’s announcer and DJ Diamond Kuts will be on the “wheels of steel” as the DJ for the evening

EBONY’s June cover star H.E.R., along with Doja Cat, Ari Lennox and Drake have the most award nominations. 

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored at the 2022 BET Awards with a Lifetime Achievement award.

Hosted by Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, Taraji P. Henson, the 2022 BET Awards will air live, Sunday, June 26 on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 

