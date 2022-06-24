Lil Wayne Set to Perform at the 2022 BET Awards

Hip hop icon and 5-time Grammy Award-winner Lil Wayne is set to give a highly-anticipated performance at the 2022 BET Awards show.

Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Chloe Bailey are also set the perform at the awards ceremony.

Additionally, Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch, and others will grace the stage with electric performances. GoGo Morrow and OGI will perform the BET Amplified Stage.

Presenters for the evening include Big Freedia, Bleu, Carl Anthony Payne II, Crystal Hayslett, Daniel Kaluuya, Ebony Obsidian, Eva Marcille, Idris Elba, Irv Gotti, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, KJ Smith, Luke James, Marsai Martin, Mignon, Nene Leakes, Ne-Yo, Novi Brown, Ray J, Sanaa Lathan, Serayah, Tamar Braxton, Tisha Campbell, and Will Packer.

The BET Awards ’22: Red Carpet Live! will air on BET, starting at 6 pm ET/PT. It will be hosted by Terrence J. Pre-show performers included Capella Grey, Fast Life Yungstaz, Juvenile, Pheelz, Saucy Santana, and Victoria Monet.

Comedian Affion Crockett will host the BET Awards Red Carpet Twitter Live Stream Show.

Hip hop legend MC Lyte returns as the ceremony’s announcer and DJ Diamond Kuts will be on the “wheels of steel” as the DJ for the evening

EBONY’s June cover star H.E.R., along with Doja Cat, Ari Lennox and Drake have the most award nominations.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored at the 2022 BET Awards with a Lifetime Achievement award.

Hosted by Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, Taraji P. Henson, the 2022 BET Awards will air live, Sunday, June 26 on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

.