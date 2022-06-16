|10 LGBTQ+ Fashion and Beauty Influencers to Follow Right Now|Top NBA Prospects Get Financial Help from BlackRock and Expert Lauren Simmons|Calm Meditation App Launches “Coming Out” Series Centered Around Pride and Self-Acceptance|Georgia’s GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Is Accused of Hypocrisy for Criticizing Black Fathers|Author James Patterson Apologizes for Stating That White Male Writers Are Victims of ‘Racism’|Lizzo Changes Lyrics In New Song ‘Grrrls’ Following Social Media Backlash|Turn It Up: 12 Tunes That Belong on Your Pride Month Playlist|Shades of H.E.R: 10 Stylish Sunglasses to Channel Your Inner Rockstar|TV One’s Mission to Represent Authentic Black Storytelling Clicks With Audiences|Judge Mathis Talks Family, Fatherhood, and His New Docu-Series ‘Mathis Family Matters’

Lizzo Changes Lyrics In New Song ‘Grrrls’ Following Social Media Backlash

Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lizzo is all about following her words with action. Whether it’s speaking out about discrimination, representation, racial equity or body positivity, she truly practices what she preaches. For example, when she spoke out about the struggles that plus sized women faced, she made a TV show—Watch Out for the Big Girls— celebrating size inclusivityand created a clothing lin, Yitty, made for a wide range of body types.

This week, the superstar released her new song Grrrls which included a derogatory term that many felt displeased about. The song utilized the word “spaz,” which is considered to be an ablest slur and disrespectful to those with disabilities.

In the world of cancel culture, it can be hard to sift through the noise to reach true accountability. After taking in the the feedback from across social media, the artist released the following statement on her Instagram account:

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song “GRRRLS. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she stated. “As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hateful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case unintentionally). I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change.”

Following the change to the lyric, many responded with praise for the singer’s ability to to take the criticism, to listen and to make moves to change the mistake in place of deflecting.

