LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival Featuring Ice Cube, Lil Kim, Rick Ross, and More

LL Cool J has announced the launch of the “Rock The Bells” music festival to be held on August 6th at the Forest Hills Stadium in his hometown of Queens, NY.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, the festival will bring “together some of hip hop’s biggest icons and genre-defining artists for an entire day of live music, interactive experiences, art exhibits, food, and much more.”

Hip hop pioneer Roxanne Shanté will host the highly-anticipated event and music will be provided by DJ Mister Cee & DJ Scratch

Perfermorfers for the festival include DJ Z-Trip, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim, The Diplomats ft. Cam’ron, Jim Jones & Juelz Santana, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Scarface, Trina, N.O.R.E, Digable Planets, and many others.

In a statement, LL Cool J spoke about the significance of the event being held in his hometown and the global impact of hip hop.

“This festival is my way of showing love to the community of hip hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today,” LL said. “Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential hip hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”

Mike Luba, AEG SVP Global Touring and the executive who helped to revive the Forest Hills Stadium expressed his excitement about partnering with the legendary MC.

“We’re thrilled to welcome LL Cool J home to Queens for this special event that celebrates the genre and the culture as a whole,” Luba said. “The borough has played such a vital role in hip hop history and being able to host this day of music from this group of music icons is an honor.”

“The Rock The Bells festival is going to be different from any other festival you’ve attended, bringing great people, great vibes, and great music together to represent and celebrate the originality and greatness of Hip-Hop,” Roxanne Shanté said. “With me as your host, you are guaranteed to have a nice day making Hip-Hop memories from dusk till dawn. Plzbelieveit baby.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Rock The Bells Festival will be available Monday, April 4 at 10:00 am ET at www.rockthebellsfestival.com, with general admission tickets to be released, Friday, April 8 at 10:00 am ET.

Partial proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Universal Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx.

For those who can’t attend, the festival will be airing live on LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM (Ch. 43).