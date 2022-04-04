|Editor’s Pick: Use This Card Game To Liven Up Your Next Gathering|From Africa to America: Wizkid’s Got the Range|LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival Featuring Ice Cube, Lil Kim, Rick Ross, and More|Taraji P. Henson and Chris Paul Named to President Biden’s HBCU Advisory Board|Denzel Washington Breaks Silence Over Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock|Keke Palmer and Common Share Why ‘Alice’ Is No Slave Movie|What You Missed at Dreamville Festival 2022|6 Eco-Friendly Tours for Your Next Purposeful Adventure|Best Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards|Winners From the 2022 Grammy Awards

LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival Featuring Ice Cube, Lil Kim, Rick Ross, and More

ll-cool-j
Image: Paul Morigi/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

LL Cool J  has announced the launch of the “Rock The Bells” music festival to be held on August 6th at the Forest Hills Stadium in his hometown of Queens, NY.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, the festival will bring “together some of hip hop’s biggest icons and genre-defining artists for an entire day of live music, interactive experiences, art exhibits, food, and much more.”

Hip hop pioneer Roxanne Shanté will host the highly-anticipated event and music will be provided by DJ Mister Cee & DJ Scratch

Perfermorfers for the festival include DJ  Z-Trip, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim, The Diplomats ft. Cam’ron, Jim Jones & Juelz Santana, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Scarface, Trina, N.O.R.E, Digable Planets, and many others.

In a statement, LL Cool J spoke about the significance of the event being held in his hometown and the global impact of hip hop.

“This festival is my way of showing love to the community of hip hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today,” LL said. “Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential hip hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”

Mike Luba, AEG SVP Global Touring and the executive who helped to revive the Forest Hills Stadium expressed his excitement about partnering with the legendary MC.

“We’re thrilled to welcome LL Cool J  home to Queens for this special event that celebrates the genre and the culture as a whole,” Luba said. “The borough has played such a vital role in hip hop history and being able to host this day of music from this group of music icons is an honor.”

“The Rock The Bells festival is going to be different from any other festival you’ve attended, bringing great people, great vibes, and great music together to represent and celebrate the originality and greatness of Hip-Hop,” Roxanne Shanté said. “With me as your host, you are guaranteed to have a nice day making Hip-Hop memories from dusk till dawn. Plzbelieveit baby.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Rock The Bells Festival will be available Monday, April 4 at 10:00 am ET at www.rockthebellsfestival.com, with general admission tickets to be released, Friday, April 8 at 10:00 am ET. 

Partial proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Universal Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx.

For those who can’t attend, the festival will be airing live on LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM (Ch. 43).

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.