Video Interview: Ludacris on Being a Girl Dad and ‘Karma’s World,’ the Netflix Series Inspired by His Daughter

Grammy award-winning artist, actor and producer Ludacris’ new kid’s show Karma’s World, out now on Netflix, follows the story of a young girl finding her voice and using it to change the world. The animated series—featuring the voices of Tiffany Haddish, Danielle Brooks, and Dascha Polanco—highlights the struggles young children often encounter and helps them build up their self-confidence to resolve most of the issues on their own. Here, EBONY contributor Denzel Mooney chops it up with the self-proclaimed girl dad on the many blessings of family, how the show reinforces self love, and the importance of empowering young girls and their natural beauty.