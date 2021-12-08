|Video Interview: Ludacris on Being a Girl Dad and ‘Karma’s World,’ the Netflix Series Inspired by His Daughter|Greg Tate, an Acclaimed Music Writer and Cultural Critic, Passes Away at 64|Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions Is Pushing ‘Rising Voices’ Forward With $3 Million Investment in BIPOC Filmmakers|Video: The Hidden American History Behind a Master Blademaker’s Knives|They Did That: Best Looks From the 2021 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet|EBONY Rundown: Majority White Jury Selected in Kim Potter Trial, Suspect Charged in Jacqueline Avant’s Murder, and More|Former Miss USA Crystle Stewart Is Reinventing the Miss USA Brand for a New Generation of Pageantry|Rosario Dawson and Warby Parker’s 2018 Pupils Project Collaboration Is Back Again With A New Color Upgrade|Department of Justice Closes Further Investigation Into the Murder of Emmett Till|Wendy Raquel Robinson and Adriyan Rae Dish On ‘The Game’ Reboot

Video Interview: Ludacris on Being a Girl Dad and ‘Karma’s World,’ the Netflix Series Inspired by His Daughter

Grammy award-winning artist, actor and producer Ludacris’ new kid’s show Karma’s World, out now on Netflix, follows the story of a young girl finding her voice and using it to change the world. The animated series—featuring the voices of Tiffany Haddish, Danielle Brooks, and Dascha Polanco—highlights the struggles young children often encounter and helps them build up their self-confidence to resolve most of the issues on their own. Here, EBONY contributor Denzel Mooney chops it up with the self-proclaimed girl dad on the many blessings of family, how the show reinforces self love, and the importance of empowering young girls and their natural beauty.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!