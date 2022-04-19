Ludacris to Receive Honorary Degree From Georgia State University

Georgia State University announced that it will award Chris “Ludacris” Bridges an honorary degree at commencement on May 4, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Center Parc Stadium.

According to a press release from the school, the Georgia Board Of Regents approved Ludacris to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Music Management, which he was pursuing before launching a career as a multi-platinum rapper, actor and producer.

“A business mogul, multi-platinum Grammy award-winning artist, actor, and entrepreneur, Bridges is being honored for his support of Georgia State’s creative media arts and law programs, his substantial commitment to the metro Atlanta community, and his nationwide philanthropic endeavors,” Georgia State President M. Brian Blake said in a statement.

‘We are proud that Chris Bridges got his start at Georgia State,” the statement continued. “He has gone on to become a cultural and philanthropic icon, representing Atlanta and giving back in many ways. Our students in the Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) and College of Law have benefited from learning from his career and we’re excited to honor him as a member of the Panther family.”

Ludacris responded to the news with excitement on his Instagram.

“MY MOMMA IS SHEDDING REAL TEARS,” his post read. 🙌🏾” when I put “what’s your fantasy” out in 2000 I had to choose between leaving school or a career in Music. History has already been made on one front 🎤 🎵 and NOW it’s about to be made on ANOTHER 👨‍🎓 Everything comes full circle ⭕️ THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE FOR ME .”🙏🏾 “THANK YOU GA STATE!.” #atlanta

Back in 2019, Ludacris joined Georgia State’s CMII as an artist-in-residence where he mentored students and worked with CMII professors focusing on entrepreneurship in the music and film industries. Also, he worked with the College of Law to create one of the first offerings of a course called ‘The Legal Life of …’”

“This is a dream come true for me,” Ludacris added. “Georgia State helped me get my start and I am so honored and excited to share this milestone with the world.”