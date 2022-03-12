Magic Johnson Documentary Series ‘They Call Me Magic’ to Premiere at SXSW

This weekend, Apple TV+ will premiere Magic Johnson’s life on and off the court in a docuseries called They Call Me Magic at SXSW. The documentary, directed by Rick Famuyiwa, will provide a deep look into Johnson’s life and his international impact as one of the biggest pop cultural icons of all time. It will explore his journey from a five-time NBA champion to an activist to a legendary entrepreneur.

Over four episodes, fans will view never-before-seen footage and interviews with Johnson, his family and notable figures within the entertainment, business and sports realm, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neil, President Obama, Snoop Dogg and Samuel L. Jackson.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson is a two-time inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. After being drafted in 1979, he went on to make a name of himself as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. It was through this outlet that he eventually became an extremely profitable business man. The owner of Magic Johnson Enterprises, his subsidiary brands include the Magic Johnson Theaters, a popular chain of movie theaters. He’s also a co-owner of the Los Angeles Sparks and Los Angeles Dodgers, and boasts a portfolio that estimates his net worth at over $600 million

Outside of his dynamic career and legacy as an entrepreneur and basketball titan, most memorable for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Johnson made waves for his HIV diagnosis in the 1990s. His acknowledgement of his positive status changed the light in which the public viewed the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Since his initial diagnosis, Johnson has lived with the disease for the past three decades, and now boasts an undetectable an HIV status. “I had to really learn a lot about the disease, HIV as well as AIDS,” he said. “I had to make sure that I was open-minded enough to ask a lot of questions, go get a lot of information from different people.”

The docuseries will officially air worldwide on Apple TV+ on April 22nd, 2022. Take a look at the official trailer below.