Video Interview: Mahershala Ali Talks New Film ‘Swan Song,’ Purpose and Passion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Mahershala Ali attends the 11th Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on November 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Mahershala Ali is one of those actors who has the effortless ability to grab hold of your soul when you see him on-screen. In his latest Apple TV+ film, Swan Song, the Oscar-winning actor plays two characters who are the same man, but at the same time are not. The film is a cerebral look at how death doesn’t have to be final and the complications that happen when allowing someone else to live out your life.

In this interview, we dig into who Ali is as a person and what helps him hold on to himself in a world like ours. We ensure you you’re going to fall in love with the goodness that is him. Check out his exclusive conversation with EBONY contributor Danielle Young, below.

