Malika Andrews Becomes the First Woman to Host the NBA Draft

Image: Kevin Winter/WireImage.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews made history on Thursday night as the first woman to ever host the NBA draft, reports Sports Illustrated.

When the announcement was made back in May, Andrews shared her excitement about the historic opportunity.

“I am so excited to be the host of the 2022 NBA draft,” Andrews said in a Tweet from ESPN’s PR Twitter account.

“It’s really kind of beyond words,” she continued. “We just finished the draft lottery, and I feel like that was great training, maybe, hopefully for the draft. But at the end of the day, I know I have a great team behind me.”

Since her arrival on the national scene, Andrews has been making waves in the world of sports media. She debuted as a sideline reporter during the 2019-20 season at the ESPN World of Sports Complex in Florida also known as “the Bubble,” as one of the youngest sideline reporters ever for a Conference Finals telecast.

Currently, she’s the host of ESPN’s daily NBA show NBA Today and was the sideline reporter during the NBA Finals this past season.

She’s a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and sits on the NABJ Sports Task Force Scholarship Committee. 

Last year, she received the NABJ Michael J. Feeney Emerging Journalist of the Year Award.

