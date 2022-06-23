|Black Thought: It’s Time That We Have a Full Spectrum of Black Liberation|Morgan Cato Becomes the First Black Woman in NBA History to Be Named Assistant General Manager|Dr. Ibram X. Kendi Is Challenging All Parents and Teachers to Think as Anti-Racists|Yolanda Flowers Becomes the First Black Major Party Nominee for Alabama’s Governor|The Incredible ‘Rise’ of Giannis Antetokounmpo and His Family|“Black Love” Star Dretona Maddox Opens Up About Her 30-Year Marriage and Initiative to Support Teen Moms|Martin Lawrence and Ludacris to Receive Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame|Andrew Gillum Indicted for Conspiracy, Wire Fraud and Making False Statements|EBONY Video Recap: Highlights From the Apollo Theater Spring Benefit|A Timeline of Black Women Who’ve Slayed the Guitar in History

Martin Lawrence and Ludacris to Receive Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Martin-lawrence-62322
Image: Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures.
Comedy icon Martin Lawerence along with hip hop star and actor Ludacris will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Other honorees include Charlie Wison, Garrett Morris, Sheila E., Lenny Kravitz, Paul Walker, Uma Thurman, John Favreau, Jonas Brothers, Mindy Kaling and more.

The finalists were chosen and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.

Ellen K, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel and Radio personality, announced the 2022 honorees at a press conference.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Panel is pleased to announce 24 new honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” she said. “The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world.

“The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!” Ellen K added.

Fresh off the 30th-anniversary celebration of his iconic sitcom Martin, the comedian took to Twitter to share a video of his reaction to the news. 

“Ya boy is gettin his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!,” he wrote. “An absolute honor to be among icons of entertainment! @hwoodwalkoffame #classof2023 #blessed,”

Ludacris—a three-time Grammy Award-winner, who has appeared in almost 30 films as an actor—also expressed his excitement about receiving the honor on Twitter.

“Hey Momma, Your Son Is Being Selected To Receive a STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame In 2023,” his tweet read. “GOD IS THE GREATEST.”

Dates have not been scheduled for the star ceremonies. 

Recipients have two years to schedule their star ceremonies from the date of selection.

