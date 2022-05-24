|Motherhood Journeys: Emmy Award-Winning Reporter Darla Miles on Coping With Grief and Fertility Struggles|Mary J. Blige Makes the Cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential List|The Stars of ‘Sneakerella’ Dish on the Modern Retelling of the Disney Classic|J. Cole Signs Deal to Play Pro Basketball in Canada|Queen Latifah Announces ‘It’s Bigger Than Me’ Live Tour to Shift Dialogue Surrounding Obesity|Pretty Little Thing and Teyana Taylor Are Searching for the Next Big Fashion Talent|Tabitha Brown Just Launched a 75-Piece Fashion and Lifestyle Collection With Target|Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock Have Joined Forces to Give Us the Ultimate Summer Slides|Yep, They Tried It and We Weren’t Having It: Walmart Dropped Juneteenth-Inspired Ice Cream From Stores|Jay Versace’s GoFundMe Campaign for His Mother’s Memorial Has Caused a Social Media Stir

Mary J. Blige Makes the Cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential List

Mary-j-blige-52422
Image: Mindy Small/FilmMagic.
The legendary Mary J. Blige is receiving more well-deserved flowers as she graces the cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential List. Other notables who made the annual list this year include Supreme Court Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson, Issa Rae, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Oprah Winfrey, Zendaya, and others.

Her frequent collaborator and friend Nas penned the tribute to Blige; he reflected on her significant impact on the culture.

“Every night during our tour together, Mary would have a heartfelt conversation with the audience,” wrote Nas. “There would be tears in people’s eyes; there would be people yelling with pride. And when Mary came onstage at the Super Bowl halftime show this year, she got one of the loudest responses because, for one, she’s a woman in the middle of these guys. And she was just in her element.”

“She carved out a lane for herself, and now she can feed the people more than just music,” he continued. “She has a lot more to offer, from her incredible acting career to her wine brand to the Strength of a Woman festival she just launched in Atlanta,” he continued. “And I feel like she’s just getting started. She’s who we wanted her to be, and even more. She became who she’s supposed to be.”

2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for Blige. She was honored with her own day in Atlanta, she launched her Strength of Woman Festival, received the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Awards, and performed at the Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVI.

