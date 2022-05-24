Mary J. Blige Makes the Cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential List

The legendary Mary J. Blige is receiving more well-deserved flowers as she graces the cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential List. Other notables who made the annual list this year include Supreme Court Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson, Issa Rae, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Oprah Winfrey, Zendaya, and others.

Her frequent collaborator and friend Nas penned the tribute to Blige; he reflected on her significant impact on the culture.

“Every night during our tour together, Mary would have a heartfelt conversation with the audience,” wrote Nas. “There would be tears in people’s eyes; there would be people yelling with pride. And when Mary came onstage at the Super Bowl halftime show this year, she got one of the loudest responses because, for one, she’s a woman in the middle of these guys. And she was just in her element.”

“She carved out a lane for herself, and now she can feed the people more than just music,” he continued. “She has a lot more to offer, from her incredible acting career to her wine brand to the Strength of a Woman festival she just launched in Atlanta,” he continued. “And I feel like she’s just getting started. She’s who we wanted her to be, and even more. She became who she’s supposed to be.”

2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for Blige. She was honored with her own day in Atlanta, she launched her Strength of Woman Festival, received the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Awards, and performed at the Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVI.