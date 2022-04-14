|Video Footage Captures Grand Rapids Police Officer Fatally Shooting Patrick Lyoya|Black Maternal Health Week: These Tasty Shakes Can Reduce The Risk of Gestational Diabetes|SNL Alum and ‘Woke’ Star Sasheer Zamata Talks Blackness and Gentrification|Sacred Fraternity and Sorority Plots Are Defaced at Howard University|Mary J. Blige to Receive Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards|Buy This: 7 Festival-Ready Dresses to Take You Through the Season|Virginia Launches New Campaign to Boost Tourism and Uplift Local Black Creators|Ameshya Williams-Holliday Becomes the First HBCU Player Drafted Into the WNBA in the Past 20 Years|Charlamagne tha God Is Launching a New Line of Graphic Novels and Comic Books|EBONY Rundown: Rihanna’s Pregnant ‘Vogue’ Cover, New Guidances Recommends Anxiety Screening for Kids, and More

Mary J. Blige to Receive Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary-j-blige-41422
Image: Will Sterling.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Global music icon Mary J. Blige is set to receive the Billboard Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

In honor of the distinguished recognition, Blige will take the stage perform of some of her greatest hits. 

The “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer will join the roster of musical greats, such as of Stevie Wonder, Prince, Janet Jackson, and Mariah Carey, who have all won the prestigious award since its inception in 2011.

“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses, and now even my own music festival,” Blige said in a statement. “Through it all, I always, one way or another, gravitated back to my first love—music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

As a ten-time Billboard Music Awards winner throughout her illustrious career, Blige has won the the R&B Album of the Year in 1995; the Female R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year in 2006; the Hot 100 Airplay Song of the Year in 2006; the R&B Album Artist of the Year in 2006; the R&B/Hip-Hop Album of the Year in 2006; R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year in 2006; the R&B/Hip-Hop Song Airplay of the Year in 2006; the R&B/Hip-Hop Song of the Year in 2006; R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Artist of the Year in 2006; the Videoclip of the Year in 2006.

The Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC; it will stream live on Peacock.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.