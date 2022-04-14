Mary J. Blige to Receive Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Global music icon Mary J. Blige is set to receive the Billboard Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

In honor of the distinguished recognition, Blige will take the stage perform of some of her greatest hits.

The “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer will join the roster of musical greats, such as of Stevie Wonder, Prince, Janet Jackson, and Mariah Carey, who have all won the prestigious award since its inception in 2011.

“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses, and now even my own music festival,” Blige said in a statement. “Through it all, I always, one way or another, gravitated back to my first love—music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

As a ten-time Billboard Music Awards winner throughout her illustrious career, Blige has won the the R&B Album of the Year in 1995; the Female R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year in 2006; the Hot 100 Airplay Song of the Year in 2006; the R&B Album Artist of the Year in 2006; the R&B/Hip-Hop Album of the Year in 2006; R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year in 2006; the R&B/Hip-Hop Song Airplay of the Year in 2006; the R&B/Hip-Hop Song of the Year in 2006; R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Artist of the Year in 2006; the Videoclip of the Year in 2006.

The Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC; it will stream live on Peacock.