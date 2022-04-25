Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About 2020 Shooting Incident Involving Tory Lanez

For the first time, Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the alleged shooting involving Tory Lanez in an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

The Grammy-Award-winning rapper tearfully recounted the traumatizing encounter that took place when Lanez allegedly shot her feet during a party in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go, but that’s like normal friend stuff,” she said. “We fuss about silly stuff all the time,” she said. “But … I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

Megan explained that Lanez was “standing up over the window, shooting” at her.

“So, I get out the car and it’s like, everything happens so fast,” she tells King. “And all I hear is this man screaming, he said, ‘Dance, b—!’ And he started shooting. I’m just like, ‘Oh my God.’ He shot a couple of times.”

“I didn’t even want to move,” she emotionally recalled. “I didn’t want to move too quick, ’cause I’m like, ‘Oh my God, if I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he could shoot something that’s super important, I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.”

“I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before,” she added.

Following the incident, Lanez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, before he was released on $35,000 bail the same day. Additionally, he was charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.