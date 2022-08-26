|Take Classic Summer Cocktails to the Next Level With a Hint of Hibiscus|ByBlack Certified: 4 Black-Owned Services to Keep on Your Personal Radar|Top-Rated Tropical Destinations to Enjoy Labor Day Weekend Without the Crowds|Meghan Markle Launches ‘Archetypes’ Podcast|D.C. Teen Christopher Ballinger to Become Youngest Black Aviator in the U.S.|Two Women Sue George Foreman, Accusing Him of Sexual Assault in the 1970s|Black-Owned, Award Winning Whiskey Brand ‘Uncle Nearest’ Tops Esteemed Inc. 5000 List|Carmelo Anthony Partners With Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith For New Docuseries About His Life|Stephanie Allain Elected as First Black Female President of the Producers Guild of America|Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M Over Leaked Photos From Kobe Bryant Crash Site

Meghan Markle Launches ‘Archetypes’ Podcast

Meghan-markle-82622
Image: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently launched Archetypes, a weekly podcast, featured exclusively on Spotify, that explores historical depictions of women throughout time.

To kick off the “uncensored conversations” slated to occurs through the audio program, Markle linked up with iconic athlete Serena Williams. Talk about a dope way to launch a new project!

The long-time besties sat down and discussed their experiences moving through the world in the public eye. Williams also dived into her recent announcement about her stepping away from the world of tennis. Earlier this month, the tennis icon opened up about wanting to focus on other business endeavors and building her family. They also discussed the limitations placed on women who are deemed as “ambitious” and the negative connotations the adjective has traditionally held over them.

Dr. Laura Cray, a professor at the University of California Berkeley also joined them for conversation in which they delve into gendered experiences in workplace settings.

Archetypes is the first audio to land on Spotify under Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Audio, an exclusive deal they hold with the platform. The couple first landed the $25 million deal in December of 2020.

Mariah Carey will be featured in an upcoming episode.

