Meghan Markle Launches ‘Archetypes’ Podcast

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently launched Archetypes, a weekly podcast, featured exclusively on Spotify, that explores historical depictions of women throughout time.

To kick off the “uncensored conversations” slated to occurs through the audio program, Markle linked up with iconic athlete Serena Williams. Talk about a dope way to launch a new project!

The long-time besties sat down and discussed their experiences moving through the world in the public eye. Williams also dived into her recent announcement about her stepping away from the world of tennis. Earlier this month, the tennis icon opened up about wanting to focus on other business endeavors and building her family. They also discussed the limitations placed on women who are deemed as “ambitious” and the negative connotations the adjective has traditionally held over them.

Dr. Laura Cray, a professor at the University of California Berkeley also joined them for conversation in which they delve into gendered experiences in workplace settings.

Archetypes is the first audio to land on Spotify under Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Audio, an exclusive deal they hold with the platform. The couple first landed the $25 million deal in December of 2020.

Mariah Carey will be featured in an upcoming episode.