Michelle Obama Has a New Book, ‘The Light We Carry,’ Coming Out This Fall

Michelle Obama is releasing her newest book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Certain Times this fall, reports Deadline.

Our “Forever First Lady” took to Instagram recently to share her announcement.

“Like so many of you, I’ve spent a lot of time these past few years thinking about how to keep myself centered in a world filled with so much uncertainty,” Obama wrote in an Instagram post announcing the new book. “That process of reflection actually led me to start writing again—and today, I could not be more thrilled to tell you about my new book, The Light We Carry, which comes out on November 15.”

“This book is a collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?” she continued.

“I never thought I would be the author of one book, let alone two. But I’ve found that writing this has been a way for me to gather my thoughts and find more clarity during this time,” she added. “So, I hope this book means as much to you as it does to me.”

Penguin Random House also released a statement saying that Obama’s new book “details her most valuable practices, like ‘starting kind,’ ‘going high,’ and assembling a ‘kitchen table’ of trusted friends and mentors. With trademark humor, candor, and compassion, she also explores issues connected to race, gender, and visibility, encouraging readers to work through fear, find strength in community, and live with boldness.”

Michelle Obama’s latest memoir is the follow-up to her global bestseller Becoming, which was published in 2018 and has sold more than 17 million copies. She also won a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for the accompanying audiobook.



According to Penguin Random House, The Light We Carry will be published in 14 languages and 27 countries around the world.